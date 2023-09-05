Elizabethtown, Kentucky-based nonprofit Give 270 is now selling tickets for its latest Bourbon Strong 50-4-50 charity raffle, with tickets drawn later this month, they explained in a news release. All proceeds from the raffle will go to Honor Flight Bluegrass.
According to the release, the Sept. 27 raffle will feature a total of 50 bourbon prizes, including three grand prizes: a six-bottle “Pappy” vertical, a 12-bottle Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Set and a six-bottle Weller vertical.
Based in Louisville and serving veterans in Kentuckiana and Western Kentucky, Honor Flight Bluegrass pays tribute to the sacrifices made by American veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, the release explained. The organization provides veterans with no-cost flights to Washington, D.C. and provides them with a first-class tour to each of their respective memorials to honor their service. Upon arrival back home, veterans are greeted with a “Hero’s Welcome Home” at the airport.
“Through this partnership with Honor Flight Bluegrass, we at Give 270 are excited to give back to our veterans who have given so much for our country,” Give 270 Board Chair Eric Clemens said in a statement included in the release. “We are hoping for an exceptional outcome among our great audience of bourbon enthusiasts for the benefit of the heroes that Honor Flight Bluegrass serves.”
The Bourbon Strong 50-4-50 raffle will take place live on Give 270’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. During the raffle, prizes four through 50 will be drawn, and each of those winning tickets will be returned to the drawing tumbler for the drawing of the three grand prizes.
According to the release, tickets are $50 and will be available for purchase until 7 p.m. on the day of the drawing. A total of 3,000 tickets are available for the raffle. There is no limit to the amount of tickets purchased per person, subject to availability. Tickets can be purchased and a full list of prizes can be viewed by visiting give270.org and clicking Bourbon Strong.
“We are grateful for this grand opportunity and excited about the possibility of this raffle’s outcome,” Honor Flight Bluegrass chairman Jeff Thoke said in a statement included in the release. “If we are able to sell 3,000 $50 tickets, we will be able to put 80 Veterans on a flight to D.C. for a trip of a lifetime and one that they all deserve to enjoy.”
