HONOR FLIGHT

A group of Veterans salute in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

 Honor Flight Bluegrass

Elizabethtown, Kentucky-based nonprofit Give 270 is now selling tickets for its latest Bourbon Strong 50-4-50 charity raffle, with tickets drawn later this month, they explained in a news release. All proceeds from the raffle will go to Honor Flight Bluegrass.

According to the release, the Sept. 27 raffle will feature a total of 50 bourbon prizes, including three grand prizes: a six-bottle “Pappy” vertical, a 12-bottle Woodford Reserve Master’s Collection Set and a six-bottle Weller vertical.

