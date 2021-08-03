Lilly Thompson is an 11-year-old sixth-grade homeschool student from Metropolis, Illinois, and while she was learning about feminine hygiene products in her health class during the last school year, she decided to do some research of her own.
“We were going over it, and it brought up about ‘period poverty’ and that one in five teens don’t have the things they need for their period,” she said. “I got concerned and called the local high school, Massac County High, and they said it was worse; it was one in three teens.
“I decided to reach out to friends and family to raise some products to donate to them. We actually decided that we were going to help more schools. We did Joppa and we did Century.”
That led to Lilly and her mother, Rebecca Thompson, bringing boxes of hygiene products to Paducah Tilghman High School on Monday, giving them to Azia Rouse, the coordinator of Tornado Alley, the Youth Services Center for the school. Lilly said the school has 30 confirmed homeless girls in its student body.
The boxes contained pencil bags of different colors, each holding one day’s supply of feminine hygiene products, called starter kits. The supplies also included cycle kits in larger bags.
“The starter kits have three pads, three liners and three tampons, and they are meant to last for a whole day,” Lilly said. “Cycle kits are more for the homeless girls. They are meant to last them the whole month. They have 28 pads, 10 tampons and nine liners.”
The starter kits are put in colored pencil bags to make having them more discrete. Cycle kits are provided in gallon bags that students can put inside their backpack.
Lilly is currently doing what she calls a “period drive,” encouraging people to donate feminine hygiene products and pencil bags to put then in to be brought to schools to help homeless students. The drive will run through Friday with drop-off locations at Kirchhoff’s in downtown Paducah and Frosted by Mollie in Metropolis.
Since beginning her “period project,” Lilly has distributed about 9,000 projects with another 2,000 products in storage.
“At first, we thought this was just needed in Uganda, but when we called Massac County High School, they said that it was also here, and we realized that it was in the U.S., too, and it was a problem,” she said. “So, I decided to start helping.”
Rebecca Thompson said Beyond Uganda, a Paducah organization, does a similar project for girls in Uganda. When they found that there is a similar problem here in the United States, they worked to help.
“The big goal is to keep more girls in school,” she said. “No girl should be missing school over their period, and they’re not going to openly tell any teacher that. It’s embarrassing for them — it’s a taboo subject — but we don’t need to make it a taboo for them. They should feel more comfortable.”
Lilly said studies have shown that when products are offered to girls, school attendance goes up 2.4%.
The “period project” began soon after the Thompsons moved to Illinois from Florida when that subject was taught in a health class. Lilly said this year’s goal is to help two schools in two states and to obtain nonprofit status for the project.
One idea she has for the name of the potential nonprofit organization is “Lilly Pads.”
“We had a closed group on Facebook just for our friends and family for her to do her project,” Rebecca said. One of their family members said that if they wanted to do more, they should open it up to the public.
“It has been a journey,” Rebecca said,
“It has,” Lilly answered. “It’s been fun, too, though.”
More information about the project can be found on Facebook by searching “period project team Thompson homeschool.”
