Authorities said a 4-year-old girl was killed following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Paducah Sunday.
Eight passenger vehicles and a semitrailer were involved in the crash near mile marker 3 on I-24 at 10 a.m., according to Paducah Police.
Eleven people were taken to local hospitals; one was flown to an out-of-state hospital, police said.
The westbound lanes of I-24 were closed for several hours Sunday while the Paducah Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team and police Det. Chelsee Breakfield investigated the scene. Lanes were reopened at 4:40 p.m., according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
