By MATTHEW CARNERO MACIAS
PRINCETON — Amy Gill had some foresight about the military because some of the men in her family are veterans. In joining the military, she became the first and only woman in her family to enter.
“I commend our men and women in uniform,” Gill, 50, said. “It’s not an easy task by any means.”
Gill joined the Army in 1989 and served for 20 years. Her role took her on two tours, Afghanistan and Operation Desert Storm. She was medically discharged in 2009.
The underlying reasons she joined the Army are years of bullying in school and struggling to find work, she said. The Army also provided her with foundational concepts and was very accommodating and understanding.
Even though her family supports the military and veterans, Gill didn’t receive the same treatment as a high school graduate. She said there was tension within her family, causing distress.
It wasn’t until her second deployment that her family was able to come to terms with her choices, Gill said.
“It’s just always been an obligation that I never took lightly when I signed up,” Gill said.
She said watching the men in her family go off to war and serve is another example of how precious being an American and having freedom and liberty are.
Defending the country meant people were going to be abandoned, a difficult aspect of leaving civilian life and becoming a soldier, she said.
“Faith has brought me through two tours of combat,” she said. “That’s the only reason I’ve made it this far.”
Life after the Army has provided a diverse career path for Gill. She has held many jobs in different industries — education and health care. Currently, she works at Princeton’s Community Medical Clinic.
Staying active and healthy motivates her. She frequently participates in 5K events. For fun, she enjoys watching a Pittsburgh Steelers game.
She lives in Caldwell County with her husband, Brad Gill.
