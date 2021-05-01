Getting technical: Worker shortage helps spark interest in trade careers

There may have been a time when a technical education wasn’t thought of as a first option for many students preparing for a career, but that’s not necessarily the case today.
A kind of “perfect storm” is forming as a number of factors collide, resulting in a renewed emphasis on — and interest in — trade careers.
“I think one of the things that’s driving it is that the push for everybody going to college has resulted in people having degrees without jobs that are associated with those degrees,” said Joel Crider, workforce coordinator with the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky.
“Then, they have student loans that go along with that. And, they are not able to find jobs in the location where they want to live to make enough money to justify that degree. Many of them get partially through that degree and figure that out ahead of time and don’t get the degree. They’re not going to finish the degree and then figure it out.
“We have the opposite in the skilled trades with the demand for workers, that without that level of education you can either work while you’re attending school or work in an apprenticeship-type program, get on-the-job training and work your way up,” he said.
“We have a good technical program in our high schools available for the students. I think they’re taking advantage of that to kind of get a head start.”
Chris Nelson, AGC of Western Kentucky executive vice president, sees the technical career emphasis part of a process involving students, their parents, educators and industry.
“I’ve seen the turn. In industry, you can see it through the support of the tech program. Their involvement is a real key. They’re getting into schools and getting involved on an individual basis,” he said.
“We just did a panel with four different contractors, a Zoom meeting. We hit as many students as we could and guidance counselors. You just need more light on technical education, that is an option. It’s not the ‘fallback’ option all the time. It’s not the last option ... it could be the first option.
“We’re seeing more students getting that opportunity. We know we’ve got to drill down even lower (grades). We’ve got to get them at the junior high, middle school level. That’s where we’ve got to start out,” he said.
Nelson said a young man who took electrical classes and started his own business recently came by the office, lamenting the fact he can’t find workers to help him keep up with the increasing demand.
“He’s making a great living starting out. It’s getting the opportunity and understanding that going up the chain can be pretty fast if you show the qualities for that,” Nelson said.
“I’ve sat in on interviews in an apprenticeship-type program for local ironworkers. Ten years ago, the quality of candidates was not there. In the last five years I’ve seen a lot of young people coming in, applying for that particular skill trade, and they’re quality.”
He recalled an apprentice applicant last year who had a strong academic record and could have had his pick of a university who, when asked why he was applying, said “It’s what I want to do.”
“We’re seeing that kind of passion, wanting to do that. We’re seeing a shift,” Nelson said.
Getting to the point where Nelson sees things today was not without hurdles.
“A lot of times these technical programs are elective. So, if you’re in sports, or band, or different things like that, it limits the amount of time they have. If they can’t come until they’re juniors (in high school), that’s really too late. We’ve been pushing it pretty hard promoting a technical student career day event.
“I think all those pieces are starting to come together. They’re all adding up to hopefully point some young people into the trades, and we think that’s starting to happen,” he said.
The aging workforce is an issue, just as it is in every segment of business and industry.
“The average age of a licensed electrician in Kentucky is 58 years old,” Crider said. “We teach a lot of continuing education classes here for license renewal. We ask around the room and out of maybe 15 or 20 people, we average about two participants that are under 50.
“Everybody else is the age where they’re thinking about getting out of it or at least shifting around. We just have an aging workforce, it’s going to get critical. But at the same time, that’s a perfect storm, a perfect situation for a young person that has some drive and maturity about them.”
Trade jobs will always be in demand, Crider said.
“It’s a great job if you want to stay and live right here in west Kentucky. It’s also a great job if you want to leave west Kentucky and never come back,” he said.
“I get so aggravated at people wanting a higher minimum wage. My students and the students I see coming here, they’ll never have to worry about it because they’ll always be able to make probably, they’ll be able to start out close to double that minimum wage and work up from there.
“If you want to make more than minimum wage, you need to get more than minimum skills. If someone can be trained to do your job in a day, then anybody can do your job. If your job can be replaced by a computer screen, or some type of automation, you’re not going to be in demand.”
Nelson joined AGC of Western Kentucky in 1997, initially concentrating on safety issues. He credited the association’s board with being progressive and having him also work on education and going into the schools.
However, “Our industry, and I think most industries, got complacent because the pool (of workers) was always there. Now it’s dried up, the pool of quality workers is not very large,” he said.
“There is no ‘easy button.’ The baby boomer pool is gone.”
A lot of students today do not have any real work experience, Nelson said. A lot of contractors say they have to tell inexperienced workers everything, every step of the way.
“A lot of them have no work experience at all. They (employers) have to tell them the basics. Like when you sweep up that pile of debris over there, you don’t just leave the pile. You’ve got to pick it up and throw it in the garbage can,” he said.
The decline in the number of small family farms has played a part, Nelson and Crider said, because “farm kids” were a huge feeder system for work in the trades. They had mechanical skills by being able to keep farm machinery running and a built-in strong work ethic.
Kevin O’Neill, vice president of regional workforce training and economic development at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, agrees interest in technical education and careers continues to grow.
“It’s becoming more popular even in the short-term, where they (students) can get certificates and begin to work, get themselves making some money for their families, and then they start to pursue the academic side that would complete the associate’s degree,” he said.
One of the trainings that are very popular now is welding, because there is such a demand for welders.
“What also happens is students will start their academic program, and they still have a family to feed. They’ll start and then they’ll just kind of stop and work some more and then come back and continue (toward their degree),” he said.
“There’s definitely more companies calling us all the time looking for students, let’s say in computer information technology, or machining, or welding. They want to hire right now and are looking for them knowing they are going to be out during the summer.”
The college’s CDL program was started four years ago and representatives of major trucking companies, along with local companies, have consistently been visiting classes to look for workers because there is such demand, O’Neill said.
“Then you look at other things like the river industry with deckhands. I can’t really name a sector that there’s not a need for workers ... it’s just that critical.”
O’Neill, like Crider, emphasizes that workers also need some basic skills that do not require specialized training, like being willing to show up to work on time, pass a drug test, and be able to communicate.
“I don’t call those ‘soft’ skills. Personally, I call them life skills,” O’Neill said. “I think there’s a difference because life skills are just the things, showing up to work on time, calling in if you’re not going to be at work, just common sense things that you would naturally do with your employer.”
Retiring baby boomers impact all segments of business and industry.
Because of that, companies are also learning they have to invest more in training the workers they do have, as jobs become more technical.
“One of the things we’re doing here is continually listening to our business and industry partners. Right now we’re working to develop some new programs on the academic side, but it’s driven by what’s happening in our service region,” O’Neill said.
While COVID-19 has had a negative impact on every business and industry segment, there is one positive, O’Neil said.
“The dislocated worker funding that is available to folks that lost their jobs due to COVID, they are ‘re-tooling’ themselves, so to speak. They may have come out of one career and they have the opportunity now with funding opportunities like that to be able to pursue.”
With all the emphasis on workforce development, available training, not to mention jobs, Nelson sees positive signs.
“There is a shift going on. We see the shift. It’s a slow turn, recognizing the value of technical education, trades and stuff. It’s a cultural shift.
“I do see a shift, with young people, parents, educators. I mean it’s a hard turn but it’s happening,” he said.
“There is a positive outlook there, I think.”
