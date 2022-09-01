PADNWS-09-01-22 HAIRSPRAY - PHOTO

Cast and crew members work to stage a scene from the second act of “Hairspray” during a technical rehearsal Tuesday afternoon at The Carson Center in Paducah.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Dozens of cast and crew members from the touring production of the Broadway hit “Hairspray” have taken over The Carson Center’s performance and backstage spaces over the last week. The cast and crew’s time perfecting their stage cues, lighting, sound and choreography will culminate with a performance tonight at The Carson Center at 7:15 p.m.

“Hairspray,” set in Baltimore in 1962, shares the story of Tracy Turnblad, who ends up joining the cast of local dance television show “The Corny Collins Show” and becoming an overnight celebrity. Soon after joining, Tracy begins pushing for the cast of the television show to stop its segregation policy and integrate the cast.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In