Dozens of cast and crew members from the touring production of the Broadway hit “Hairspray” have taken over The Carson Center’s performance and backstage spaces over the last week. The cast and crew’s time perfecting their stage cues, lighting, sound and choreography will culminate with a performance tonight at The Carson Center at 7:15 p.m.
“Hairspray,” set in Baltimore in 1962, shares the story of Tracy Turnblad, who ends up joining the cast of local dance television show “The Corny Collins Show” and becoming an overnight celebrity. Soon after joining, Tracy begins pushing for the cast of the television show to stop its segregation policy and integrate the cast.
“Hairspray” was originally scheduled to perform at The Carson Center in April, but was then rescheduled for tonight. This rescheduling put Paducah as the unofficial first stop of the 2022-2023 “Hairspray” 20th anniversary tour before it opens in Oklahoma City next week.
While tonight is the only night “Hairspray” will be performing live in front of a Paducah audience, cast and crew members, along with semi trucks full of costumes, props and set pieces for the production, arrived in town on Aug. 24.
Inside of The Carson Center, the production has been holding technical rehearsals, or “tech” for short. These techs are a chance for cast members to take what they have been working on in their studios in New York and translate it to a stage for a Broadway show.
Several days are spent making sure costumes fit correctly, lighting and sound is how the creative team envisioned, blocking out where actors stand and move on stage during different scenes, and making sure all of these elements work together cohesively.
Once teching wrapped up, the “Hairspray” production members also ran through a dress rehearsal on Wednesday to put together all of the elements they have mapped out into one final performance without a live audience.
Tour Director Matt Lenz, who was in Paducah working with the cast and crew during techs, said the cast and crew have to come to a full-scale theatre like The Carson Center to put together all of the work cast members have done for weeks in studio spaces, and to have the lighting and sound crews learn how the show runs.
“I’m really proud of this company. They’re really fresh and excited and I think they’re gonna be beside themselves on Thursday night,” Lenz said.
Lenz also worked on the original Tony Award-winning Broadway production of “Hairspray” 20 years ago and worked under original director Jack O’Brien. He continued working on subsequent “Hairspray” touring productions and several other musicals.
He returned to the “Hairspray” world last year for the show’s 20th anniversary tour to invoke the styles, messages and looks from the original production while also refreshing the show to incorporate new stage technology and ideas generated since the original “Hairspray” run on Broadway.
Mary Katz, executive director of The Carson Center, said she has been working with touring production companies to bring more tech rehearsals of other productions to the event center.
When productions like “Hairspray” use The Carson Center for techs and dress rehearsals, Katz said the money companies, cast and crew members spend in local shops, at restaurants and staying at hotels stays right in Paducah and helps the local economy. Productions like “Hairspray” also often employ local stagehands to work with the touring group and help techs and performances run smoothly.
“For the community that likes Broadway in our region … they are getting to see a show that they otherwise might not get to see because we may not have been able to get to book that show on the tour. We get a lot of really top-tier productions that may not go to other smaller markets by teching it,” Katz said.
“The Prom,” another Broadway musical which was at The Carson Center last year, also used the event space for its technical rehearsals. The production team spent an estimated $1.2 million in Paducah over the span of two weeks, according to previous Sun reports.
Katz said several upcoming shows at The Carson Center will also be using the space for teching, with some staying and prepping for their months-long tours in Paducah for about a month.
“Hairspray” has another Paducah connection. Micheal Corey Hassel, a Paducah Tilghman graduate who spent a year touring with “Hairspray” in the United States, is now performing on the “Hairspray” Australia tour, which kicked off on Aug. 15.
Those who had tickets for the “Hairspray” performance originally scheduled for April 21 at The Carson Center will have their tickets honored at tonight’s performance.
“Hairspray” tickets are available at The Carson Center’s box office and online at thecarsoncenter.org. Student Rush tickets, for those with a valid student ID, will be available at The Carson Center Box Office for $25 while seats remain beginning at 10 a.m. today.
