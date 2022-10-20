A group of officials from Germany’s Ministry of Transport visited Paducah Wednesday afternoon to learn more about the city’s role in the inland waterways system as part of the group’s trip to learn more about how the United States utilizes its rivers for commerce.

The group from Germany met several local community members at the Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) including elected officials, business leaders, marine industry representatives and others with a vested interest in the inland waterways system.

