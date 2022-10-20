A group of officials from Germany’s Ministry of Transport visited Paducah Wednesday afternoon to learn more about the city’s role in the inland waterways system as part of the group’s trip to learn more about how the United States utilizes its rivers for commerce.
The group from Germany met several local community members at the Seamen’s Church Institute (SCI) including elected officials, business leaders, marine industry representatives and others with a vested interest in the inland waterways system.
Additionally, SCI instructors showed the Ministry of Transport workers the facility’s towboat simulator it uses to train people on how to pilot a barge ship down a river, and allowed them to try their hand at steering a simulated barge.
The German representatives included Norbert Salomon, head of the Waterways and Shipping Department at the German Federal Ministry of Transportation; Christian Kohlhase, head of the ministry’s International Maritime Policy unit; Claudia Oberheim, head of the ministry’s Waterway Policy unit; and Joachim Eichhorn, head of the Transportation and Digital Infrastructure Section at the German Embassy in Washington, D.C.
The group visited Washington, D.C. Monday and New Orleans on Tuesday, and also visited Olmsted Locks and Dam Wednesday afternoon after stopping in Paducah.
Deb Calhoun, senior vice president of Waterways Council Inc. (WCI), which advocates for lock and dam infrastructure on the inland waterways system, said it was a great opportunity to bring the German ministry representatives to Paducah.
“This German delegation had reached out to us (WCI) about looking at the inland waterways system, and so we were happy to host them here in Paducah. It is the epicenter of the marine industry, and I’m very proud to be in the community here now, so it was wonderful to have them here,” Calhoun said.
“The size of the operations here is…it’s huge. The Mississippi River system here is huge, and also the size of your barges here is [large], we don’t have the sizes [of barges in Germany], Kohlhase said.
According to the National Waterways Foundation, around 500 million tons of goods, valued at over $130 billion, are transported via the inland waterways system every year. Additionally, 60% of the nation’s grain exports move on the country’s river system.
One of the issues both the United States and Germany face is aging infrastructure in the marine industry. For example, 80% of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers locks in the country are 50 years old or older, including 82 locks that are over 80 years old. Likewise, Kohlhase told The Sun some locks in Germany are around 100 years old.
Both countries are looking at ways they can modernize lock and dam systems and make them more efficient. Part of the reason the German group chose to visit Olmsted Locks and Dam is because of Olmsted’s two 1200-foot locks, which allow for larger ships to pass through. By comparison, many older locks are only 600 feet.
Kohlhase told The Sun he is also intrigued by the Inland Waterways Trust Fund (IWTF), which is used to fund new lock construction and major rehabilitation projects in the United States. Calhoun said 65% of the funds comes from funds from the U.S. Treasury, while the other 35% come from a 29 cent per gallon diesel tax commercial operators pay. In contrast, in Germany, all money for river infrastructure projects comes from its federal government.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.