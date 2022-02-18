The first published story Thomas George wrote was on a brown paper bag because he was out of paper at his home. That story won George a national competition in high school along with a scholarship, and helped to kick start a 30-plus year career in sports writing that took him across the nation.
However, his Kentucky roots and his faith guided him back to a new job venture in Kentucky last fall.
George, senior director at C2 Strategic Communications who joined the Louisville firm last fall after spending over 30 years as a sports journalist for groups like The New York Times, The Detroit Free Press, The Denver Post and the NFL Network, was Thursday’s speaker at the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Power in Partnership breakfast.
George grew up in Paducah and is a Paducah Tilghman High School graduate.
George shared snippets of his life as a sports journalist, his experiences as a Black journalist, and how his hometown of Paducah and growing up on Kentucky soil shaped his journey.
George once brought a friend from New York to visit his hometown. One person told this friend, who then relayed it to George, that it was “nothing short of a miracle” that George, who grew up in the Littleville and Lincoln Heights neighborhoods “on the other side of the tracks,” had gone on to accomplish so much as a sports writer.
What that person saw on the outside of his life, George said, was different from his personal experience.
“Yes, we may have been poor, and yes, we may have struggled, but what we had was something money couldn’t buy, and that was a community that enveloped each other,” George said.
From his time as a student at the old Henry Clay Elementary School through his days roaming the halls at Paducah Tilghman, George credited the teachers in his life for building the foundation of his career by pushing and motivating him to grow and learn.
From his experiences from his journalism days, he also presented three elements for local business leaders to cultivate in their lives: justice, vision and connection.
“Cultivate justice. Be about the vision. Connect with others. Invest wholly and overflowing in our youth, and celebrate. Increase our pride in Paducah soil, in Kentucky soil, because this is what it means, and this is what it brings,” George said.
George encouraged the chamber members to invest in teachers and business leaders who are “rooted in Kentucky soil.”
“If we can produce that, you can produce these three elements in your businesses, in the city’s economy, and a pathway for all Paducahans, a pathway to greatness, for our present and for our future.”
(0) comments
