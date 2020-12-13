Well done thy good and faithful servant: Mr. George Owens passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 4:46 p.m. at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and was led by angels as he entered the gates of his Heavenly home.
George was born on January 21, 1929, in Bardwell, Kentucky to the late George W. and Ivy Gladys (King) Owens. He graduated from Arlington High School in 1948 and then moved to Paducah to attend Draughons Business College and graduated with a degree in accounting. He was employed by Illinois Central Railroad for 37 years as a laboratory analyst until he retired in 1986.
In 1990 he started Owens Tours following University of Kentucky Basketball teams all over the SEC Conference for 30 years, where he was blessed with so many great friends who became his “Wildcat Family.” George was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan.
George’s Christian faith and love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ are what his family cherish the most. He always tried to live his life to be the hands and feet of Jesus helping others. He has been a member of Southland Baptist Temple since 1955 actively serving as an usher and hospital visits.
He is survived by his three children, Linda Crews of Paducah, Garry D. Owens of Ashland City, Tennessee, Jimmy Owens of Ocala, Florida; three grandchildren, Heather Crews, Jody Owens, Jana Mosez; three great-grandchildren who know him as “Papaw Tractor” Cameron, Jessica and Vance; one sister-in-law, Louise Owens and nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents, four infant children, Sylvia, Judy, Brenda, Terry; three sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Southland Baptist Temple, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah, KY 42003.
The one message that he would like to leave with everyone is, “Jesus loves you, he died for you and he is coming again.”
The one message that he would like to leave with everyone is, "Jesus loves you, he died for you and he is coming again."
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
