PRINCETON — Planters Bank hosted its Season of Giving campaign this year with businesses and organizations impacted by COVID-19 in mind.
George Coon Public Library, along with 11 other community-oriented organizations, received nearly $90,000 in fundraising donations.
A customized gift set was made available for purchase at various Planters Bank branches. The $20 gift set included a candle and flour sack towel.
It was Planters Bank’s seventh annual Season of Giving campaign. The COVID-19 pandemic was the impetus for this year’s campaign.
“Each organization has a far-reaching impact, and we wanted to help support the continuance of that impact,” said Elizabeth McCoy, Planters Bank CEO. “Our community is always enthusiastic about supporting Season of Giving beneficiaries, and this year that continued.”
The 12 chosen organizations are located in western Kentucky and Tennessee. The bank wanted to support community organizations that provide invaluable public services, that when in a pandemic, these services are essential.
The community supported by buying the customized gift sets and donating money. Their efforts accounted for nearly $30,000. That was combined with Planters Bank’s $60,000.
“We are very appreciative and grateful that they had us in mind,” said Nichelle Faughn, director of the George Coon Public Library.
The money from Planters Bank is helping the library cover material costs for the take-home craft projects that the library provides its patrons.
“We’ve been putting a lot of craft kits together for people to take home,” Faughn said.
The first week of March, normal hours resumed at the library, but in-person services are limited.
No in-person programming is offered but computer services are available in a limited capacity.
Last year, the library received a small grant from CARES Act funds that were used for personal protection equipment (PPE).
“We haven’t taken as big of a hit as some of the smaller libraries have,” Faughn said. “We’ve been able to maintain all of our staff. None of them have had to be laid off.”
Throughout local library networks in the Pennyrile region, several library directors have met to strategize operational procedures that follow state guidelines that maintain a feasible business model.
Drive-thru services helped sustain revenue and provided patrons with access to their library, albeit in extraordinary circumstances. Drive-thru window service at libraries allows the community to access library materials in a safe and convenient setting.
“We haven’t heard one complaint or negative remark regarding how we have handled everything going through the pandemic,” Faughn said.
