Paducah city leaders and McCracken County Fiscal Court will vote next week on approving a $3.6 million sale of the former Genova Products building to the Utah-based company that will re-establish production at the site.
The city and county ordinances are both expected to pass.
The industrial building, located at 5400 Commerce Drive, is jointly owned by Paducah and McCracken County, and it's now set to be sold to KSR Legacy Investments Corp. With the sale, KSR exercise a purchase option in its lease agreement on the property.
“This is what economic development should feel like in a community, where we are selling assets, we are making money for the city taxpayers and we are bringing in jobs, all simultaneously," Mayor Brandi Harless said.
"When it’s working, this is what it feels like and this is what it looks like."
