WASHINGTON — Taking drastic action Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he is cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. and moving to ease the economic cost of a viral pandemic that is roiling global financial markets and disrupting the daily lives of Americans.
Trump made the announcement that he is suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning at 11:59 p.m. Friday during a rare Oval Office address to the nation. After days of playing down the threat, he blamed the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and claimed that U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.
“We made a lifesaving move with early action on China," Trump said. "Now we must take the same action with Europe.”
Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom, and there would be exemptions for “Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings." It also wouldn't apply to cargo. He said the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.
After he spoke, the White House cancelled a planned trip by the president to Nevada and Colorado this week, “out of an abundance of caution.”
