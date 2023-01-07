The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP’s 33rd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 16, with a “History Has Its Eye On You” theme.
Branch Co-Chairman Jewel Jones told The Sun that the theme has modern relevance.
“So much has happened over the past years, and history has revealed so many truths that have hurt a lot of people and created division,” Jones said. “Whenever we think we’re getting away with something — we’re really not, because history is going to reveal.”
Events are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. with a march from the Robert Cherry Civic Center, 2701 Park Avenue in Paducah, to the city’s MLK monument at 1900 MLK Blvd. A 10:45 a.m. lunch at Paducah Tilghman High School will follow, before a program in the school’s auditorium at 11:30 a.m.
“We are always happy and proud when this day comes around each year,” said Paducah-McCracken County NAACP President J.W. Cleary. “It’s our pleasure to share with the city of Paducah and remind our community who this great leader is and what he did for our country.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is scheduled to attend on behalf of Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. The keynote speaker is Terrance Sullivan, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, a state Kentucky Civil Rights Act-enforcement agency that hears discrimination cases and offers training and education.
“I want people to leave knowing that we have come very far, but still have a long way to go, and to never be complacent,” Sullivan said.
George Wilson, a Paducah native and NFL alumnus, will serve as master of ceremony. He spent the majority of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills.
“I always look forward to this event and am proud to be a part of it. It honors our country’s history and reminds us we have come a long way, but we all still have a responsibility to remember his legacy and achieve his vision,” Wilson said.
During the program, Jones said six local ministers would recite King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech, which King delivered in August 1963 in Washington, D.C:
- Senior Pastor Chris Cody at World Harvest Church of Paducah
- Senior Pastor Calvin R. Cole Sr. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church
- Senior Pastor Donna Hawkins at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
- Senior Pastor Nathan Joyce at Heartland Church
- Senior Pastor Michael Pryor at House of Hope Ministries
- Associate Pastor Marcus Turnley at Washington Street Baptist Church
“We’re really excited about the speech’s recital, and we’re happy to have local Black and white ministers deliver that speech in collaboration on-stage,” Jones said. “It would be what MLK wanted.”
Jones also added that local artists Tiffany Benberry, Myrian Freeman and Katrina Lee Marshall would perform during the celebration.
Lunch tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students, available at paducahNAACP.com or by calling 833-622-7229, ext. 719.
