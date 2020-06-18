Police capture 65-pound snapping turtle from Virginia suburb
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 65-pound alligator snapping turtle with a face only its mother could love has found a new home at a Virginia zoo after freaking out residents in a northern Virginia suburb.
The turtle, dubbed Lord Fairfax, was repeatedly crossing a residential road in the Alexandria area, according to Fairfax County Police. Not native to the area, the alligator snapping turtle is generally found in the wild farther south.
Animal control officers initially took Lord Fairfax to the county animal shelter, and then to the state Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The fisheries folks say the turtle is just a juvenile and could eventually grow as big as 200 pounds. They say the northern Virginia climate would have been too cold for him to live in the wild.
He will live instead at The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.
Man pays off ticket nearly 42 years after it was issued
YORK, Maine — A man paid off a Maine parking ticket from Long Sands Beach — nearly 42 years after it was issued.
Gary Urgonski mailed a letter, the ticket from July 28, 1978, and a $4 check — $3 for the fine and a $1 late fee — to the York Police Department, the Portsmouth Herald reported.
The letter read in part, “I hope I can now safely travel through the state of Maine without always looking in my rearview mirror.”
The Massachusetts resident said he’s sure he deserved the ticket and intended to pay it, but forgot about it over the years.
“We had to do an immediate double take on the date, thinking it was 2018 on the ticket,” York Police Lt. John Lizanecz told the newspaper. “Upon closer examination of the ticket itself, the number didn’t correlate to anything we have now. Then we realized it was from 1978, and not 2018.”
“It was just amazing, pretty comical,” he said.
Lizanecz called Urgonski to confirm that the department received the check, but there are no plans to cash it. Instead, Urgonski said the check will be framed and mounted on a wall in the department.
Police: Florida man lets 12-year-old drive Jeep 85 mph
JUPITER, Fla. — A Florida man is facing felony charges after police said he let a 12-year-old girl drive his SUV and told her to speed because he wanted to be a “cool father” — even though he is not her dad.
Shaun Michaelsen, 41, told the arresting officer he is friends with the girl’s mother and that the girl and her friend were staying with him for a few days, according to court records.
He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool” and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said. Michaelsen also told officers he had been drinking.
Jupiter Officer Craig Yochum said in his arrest report that he spotted the Jeep make an illegal U-turn and then speed away at about 12:10 a.m. June 8. He followed and the Jeep reached speeds of 85 mph in a 45 mph zone before he was able to pull it over. He said that when he asked the 12-year-old why she was driving so fast, she said Michaelsen told her to.
Michaelsen is charged with child neglect, allowing an unauthorized person to drive and causing a minor to become a delinquent for buying the girls vape pens — he says they requested, according to authorities.
He was being held without bond June 9 at the Palm Beach County Jail. Court records did not indicate if he had an attorney.
German police: Petty thief fled supermarket, forgot his son
BERLIN — Police in Germany say they had an easy time tracking down a petty thief, after he forgot his own son at the scene of the crime.
Bautzen police said that the 29-year-old suspect ran off when the five euros ($5.65) worth of goods he was trying to steal triggered an alarm at a supermarket check-out late on June 5.
Police said the man’s 8-year-old son was left behind “and so the culprit was quickly identified.”
The suspect, a German, also managed to fall over during his escape, ending the day in hospital, police said.
