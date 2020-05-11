Georgia officials examine threats to Arbery case protesters
ATLANTA — Officials in Georgia say they are investigating an online threat against people protesting the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who authorities say died at the hands of two white men as he ran through a neighborhood.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Sunday said that it “has been made aware of a Facebook post that contains a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery. We are actively investigating this situation and will provide pertinent updates as necessary.”
Spokesperson Nelly Miles declined to provide further information.
Several hundred people protested the case Friday in Brunswick, near the site where Arbery was fatally shot on Feb. 23. National outrage over the case swelled last week after video surfaced that appeared to show the shooting. The social justice arm of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company on Sunday called on Georgia officials to take quick action in the case.
Shortly after the video’s leak, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault. The arrests came hours after officials asked the GBI to start investigating. The inquiry was previously in the hands of local officials.
Baby, toddler, 3 others killed in suburban St. Louis crash
JENNINGS, Mo. — Authorities say a baby, toddler and three others have been killed in a suburban St. Louis crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Travon Nelson, of Florissant, was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle when he went off the side of a road in Jennings around 5 p.m. Saturday. He overcorrected, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a cargo van before overturning.
The crash killed Nelson, 22-year-old Kristy Monroe, of Mexico, Missouri, along with the baby, a 1-year-old and a 16-year-old. The names of the three juveniles weren’t immediately released.
The driver of the van was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.
