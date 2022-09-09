The Kentucky League of Cities has designated Paducah as 2022’s City Government of the Year for its Southside Rise & Shine initiative.
City Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson, who helped coordinate the spruce-up event and has led Southside revitalization efforts, told The Sun he appreciated the accolade.
“We’re getting the opportunity to do some things on the Southside, and we’re appreciative others recognize our efforts and energy,” Henderson said.
Regarding another Rise & Shine event, he said, “There’s been talk, but we’re not sure yet exactly what’s going to come back.”
During eight weeks last summer, 104 volunteers helped collect 130 tons of garbage across eight Southside neighborhoods, totaling an overall $60,000 investment in city well-being.
In a city press release, Mayor George Bray said he is “absolutely thrilled that this initiative is being recognized.”
“The Southside initiative is a long-term project designed to breathe life back into an area of town where so many grew up and spent so much time in our youths. Our plan is to revitalize the eight Southside neighborhoods and instill a renewed sense of pride in that area,” Bray said.
“I am truly honored to be a member of the Paducah Board of Commissioners and the city team that achieved this recognition, and I want to thank KLC for recognizing the hard work that Paducah is doing to make transformations that will benefit generations to come.”
An independent statewide board of judges selected Paducah for the award.
The Southside neighborhood emerged as a focus during initial city commission meetings in 2021. City Manager Daron Jordan initially announced KLC’s decision during an Aug. 23, commission meeting.
“This initial first phase laid the foundation to a collaborative partnership with the Southside Steering Committee and will serve to help us further engage with the Southside neighborhoods,” Jordan said. “Our team looks forward to building on the momentum from these initial efforts to further enhance the social, economic and environmental well-being of Paducah’s Southside.”
The city collaborates with Southside Steering Committee members to improve Robert Coleman Park and review proposed residential and commercial incentive programs.
Paducah is being recognized at the KLC Conference & Expo in Owensboro from Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Friday, Sept. 23.
“Paducah city officials and employees made a unified commitment to embrace neighborhood empowerment and grow pride in areas of the city that have not always been at the forefront,” said KLC Executive Director and CEO J.D. Chaney. “We are proud to recognize the city of Paducah and look forward to seeing the long-term impact of its Rise & Shine program.”
