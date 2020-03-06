At one time, each home landscape included a cutting garden in addition to formal plantings. It was a very practical garden that provided flowers throughout the season without have to borrow from the more public or formal gardens. It and the vegetable garden were relegated to the utilitarian areas hidden from public view.
Today few of us have areas designated for a cutting garden due to limited space. The space may be several designated small spaces or incorporated into other beds.
Select an easy to grow, low maintenance, long growing season, mixture of early to late-flowering plants and your favorites.
For spring consider daffodils, hyacinths, tulips and magic lilies. Summer flowers include coreopsis, daisies, glads, licoris, lilies, iris, mums, nicotiana, snaps and tuberoses. Asters and fall mums would also work. If you like using fresh herbs, include them also as they tend to be “messy” growers.
Take into consideration plants that provide filler (aster, coreopsis and herbs), fragrance (herbs, nicotiana and tuberoses, which are too powerful for some), height (glads, licoris, lilies, iris and tuberoses), and fragrance.
Glads grow better in rows than in clusters, where there is less chance of mold and mildew. Rows are easier to maintain and cut than mass plantings.
Helleborus and peonies flowers and foliage may be cut throughout the season, as their attractive foliage hides any flowers cut. Include ornamental grasses for texture, height and wonderful fall designs.
Color is one of the most important aspects of any garden. It should reflect your reference both in the garden and in the house. A cutting garden allows you to try different plants and color combinations first and then add to the landscape or not without disrupting the landscape.
Things to do
• 15 Minute Gardening — Select a project, divide it into easy to do steps and time it. The next time you have a few minutes, select a project that needs doing and can be done in the allotted time.
• Garden — Use a garden fork to loosen the soil and to gently pull weeds.
Clean the garden, cut back last year’s foliage, and compost it if not diseased.
Cut Shasta daisies to the first healthy cluster of foliage. Ornamental grasses, and amsonia (Arkansas blue star) are cut to or close to the ground. The easy way to cut last year’s helleborus foliage is to place the blades of a pruner (scissor type) at the top end of the foliage, run the pruner along the stem to the base, then cut. Also, wear rose long-sleeved gloves to protect your hands and arms from the razor-sharp serrated foliage.
Take advantage of online rose growers discounts and free shipping with purchase of a specified dollar amount. Cut out rose dead branches, but wait until the end of the month to prune back. If necessary, Drift and Fairy rose bushes can be moved now. Move others at the end of the month.
Snip daffodil, snow drops, bush honeysuckle and other flowers to enjoy indoors. Daffodils contain a chemical that will shorten the life of other flowers. To add daffodils to a mixed bouquet, insert them into water-filled test tubes and then add to the bouquet. Do not divide spring bulbs until foliage has died down. Mark the location and divide early June to mid-August.
• Houseplants — Do not be tempted by warm days to move indoor plants out for the summer until the nighttime temperature minimum is 50 degrees. Even the plants may need to be protected at night.
• Trees and Shrubs — Force tulip magnolia buds and other spring flowering shrub that are ready to open. Coral Bark Japanese maple produces coral new growth in the spring. Prune now to shape.
• Vegetables — According to phenology (plant relationships), plant peas now as daffodils are in bloom. Start parsley, kale and lettuce.
Events
March 20-21, POSH Home & Garden Show, Paducah Expo Center, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
