General public asked not to drive through downtown Mayfield this week

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center are urging travelers to avoid downtown Mayfield for the remainder of the week.
KYTC crews are working with area county road departments to clear all roadways of tornado debris. Crews have completed about 50% of their assigned task. However, traffic coming through the downtown area is hampering those efforts and delaying storm recovery efforts.
Transportation crews were working along the southbound lanes of Eighth Street (U.S. 45) between James Street and Broadway (Ky. 80) on Tuesday. Crews will be clearing this section of U.S. 45 north of the downtown area.
Traffic will be required to detour via side streets, creating additional opportunity for gridlock in the downtown area.
Once this section of U.S. 45 is completed, crews will continue their efforts to clear adjacent streets in the downtown area throughout the week.
Due to heavy equipment and trucks involved in the road-clearing process, only vehicles directly involved in recovery efforts should be on the road in downtown Mayfield.
The new Ky. 80 Mayfield South Bypass and the Ky. 121 Dick Castleman Bypass provide opportunities to avoid travel through downtown Mayfield. However, gridlock along those routes has hampered street-clearing efforts by slowing trucks hauling debris to dump sites.
As a reminder, these crews are clearing streets and sidewalk areas to facilitate additional clean-up and recovery efforts to come. This initial street-clearing project will not include debris on private property.
Homeowners and businesses will be provided additional instructions at a later date on how to dispose of waste on private property once contractors approved by FEMA arrive onsite.
