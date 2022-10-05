Kentucky residents who wish to register to vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 8 have a few more days to do so. The last day for new voters to register in order to vote in the November general election is Oct. 11.
In order to vote in Kentucky, a voter must be a U.S. citizen and be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before the election, and not claim the right to vote outside Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State website.
Voters must be at least 18 years old by the general election date. Those who have been convicted of a felony must have their voting rights restored following an expungement, executive pardon or executive order in order to vote.
Online applications to become registered to vote can be completed at govote.ky.gov. McCracken County Deputy Clerk Daronda Tyler said residents can also go to their local county clerk’s office and fill out a voter registration card.
When registering to vote, Kentucky voters must affiliate with a political party. In general elections, voters can cast votes in any of their precinct’s elections for any candidate, regardless of the voter’s or candidate’s political affiliation.
While Kentucky residents must be 18 years old to cast a vote, the state allows 17-year-olds to preregister to vote if they will turn 18 years old on or before the date of the general election.
Once you have registered to vote, you do not have to re-register for each election. However, reregistration is required if you have moved or if you have legally changed your name, according to the Secretary of State website.
All Kentucky voters can also verify their registration online at govote.ky.gov, where they can also see their assigned voting precinct.
