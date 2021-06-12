PRINCETON — The staff at the Glenn Martin Genealogy Research Center in Princeton has invested countless hours in compiling veterans records. The goal: preserve history through identities.
Records that span more than 200 years, map and detail Caldwell County residents who enlisted in or were drafted into the military in the Revolutionary War, Korean War, and every war in between.
Linda Ward and Susan Meadows work full-time at the center. Currently, they are anthologizing Caldwell County Korean War veterans records. So far, they have one binder completed; comparatively, World War II records are kept in 20 binders.
The U.S. military entered into the Korean War in 1950. A ceasefire was declared in 1953.
President Harry S. Truman released a statement on June 27, 1950, saying, “The attack upon Korea makes it plain beyond all doubt that communism has passed beyond the use of subversion to conquer independent nations and will now use armed invasion and war.”
Five months later, on Dec. 16, 1950, Truman issued a national emergency proclamation.
He said, “Recent events in Korea and elsewhere constitute a grave threat to the peace of the world and imperil the efforts of this country and those of the United Nations to prevent aggression and armed conflict.”
Communist actors catalyzed a national security threat in North Korea, whereby military forces were supported by the Soviet Union and China, according to Truman’s news release and proclamation.
North Korean troops invaded South Korea on June 25, 1950, defying the Charter of the United Nations. A United Nations intervention quickly followed to aid South Korea.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 5.7 million soldiers served in the Korean War to restore peace in South Korea and prevent the proliferation of communist ideology.
In Truman’s proclamation, he called to action farmers, workers in industry, and businessmen to, “subordinate all lesser interests to the common good.” Truman went on to say, “I summon every person and every community to make, with a spirit of neighborliness, whatever sacrifices are necessary for the welfare of the Nation.”
Caldwell County was no exception.
Ward and Meadows began their Korean War project earlier this year after they completed the World War II index.
They are still in the gathering stages. Sources used for reference include newspaper articles, obituaries, military documents, census books, family admissions, and online resources.
After the gathering process, Ward and Meadows will alphabetize and index the records.
Ward said many Korean War veterans also served in World War II, since they were closely linked in time and objective.
In a PBS article, the Korean War was characterized as, “the first confrontation between two nuclear powers.”
North Korea received support from Joseph Stalin, the Soviet leader at the time, after the U.S. Secretary of State Dean Acheson expressed the U.S. military was not beholden to defend South Korea because its territory was not part of the American “defensive perimeter.”
The article cited Korean War veteran Curtis LeMay, “we eventually burned down every town in North Korea...and some in South Korea too. We even burned down [the South Korean city of] Pusan — an accident, but we burned it down anyway.”
The admission noted more than two million civilians died in North Korea, and 4,000 tons of bombs, high explosives, and napalm were dropped within the first month of a Strategic Air Command operation.
On July 27, 1953, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. W.K. Harrison Jr. and North Korean Gen. Nam Il together signed the Korean Armistice Agreement, wherein North Korea and South Korea would maintain division through territory and government.
Through their research, Ward and Meadows determined several Korean War veterans remained on the West Coast after the war, and some women soldiers fought as well.
The center benefits community members and the local government, made possible only by a mutual collaboration between institution and citizen.
Ward said visitors regularly reach out to the center for inquiries related to wars. She said calls and visits from across the country are common.
“I’ve had calls from a lot of states. It surprises me how many people came through here [Caldwell County],” Ward said. “We’ve been very fortunate to get a lot of donations of pictures, books, magazines, and all sorts of things like that.”
Sometime after chronicling Korean War veterans who have connections with Caldwell County, Ward, Meadows, and other center staff will start a Vietnam War project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.