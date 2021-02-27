GenCanna plant site still sits dormant

MAYFIELD — Two years ago along U.S. 45 North, across from what once sat the General Tire plant, there was a slew of activity with workers, machines and tall cranes lifting large concrete slabs into place to form massive structures.
Interest was growing about a planned facility that would use a crop from the nation’s past to help forge a new agri-industrial future.
Two years later, those structures are shells. The only thing grown now is tall grass that dots the property and covers the front of a blue and white sign for the GenCanna Harvest Reception Site.
Fencing around the site’s perimeter is gone, along with several trailers. Mounds of broken up asphalt with posted “No Trespassing, Keep Out” signs block the two main entranceways onto the property.
It was in December of 2018 when GenCanna Global Inc. announced it would build a hemp processing plant in Graves County, employ more than 80 people, and contract with some 30 farmers in Graves and surrounding counties to grow hemp that would be processed for cannabidiol, or CBD.
By the fall of 2019, however, the processing work site was silent. By February 2020, GenCanna had filed a petition for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the purpose of reorganizing its debt or to potentially sell.
According to a Feb. 16, 2019, story in The Mayfield Messenger, more than 34 acres on the southwest corner of the U.S. 45 and Kentucky 1276/Key Bottom Road intersection was conveyed to the Industrial Authority of Mayfield-Graves County with the seller listed as Barbara J. Holland, trustee of the Barbara J. Holland Declaration of Trust in Fort Myers, Florida. The Industrial Authority of Mayfield-Graves County then leased the property to GenCanna, which began the process of constructing a $60 million-plus processing facility for CBD oil extraction.
During that time, hemp crops were literally and figuratively sprouting up across the area. Meanwhile with the processing facility’s design plan, it was to take locally harvested hemp and weigh and probe the hemp on site to check moisture and CBD levels. Trucks would then offload the product and place it in large silos to be agitated. From there, the process involved transferring the hemp through pneumatic tubes to dryers in the middle of the facility. After being dried, the product would go through grinders to break up the hemp material and moved into storage silos.
Over the summer in 2019, though, construction delays were reported and some contractors eventually filed $13 million in liens for unpaid work. At the time, then-CEO Matty Mangone-Miranda told The Mayfield Messenger GenCanna was not in danger of bankruptcy.
Delays were blamed on facility design revisions and rapidly developing technologies. But because of the Mayfield plant not being completed by harvest time, hemp was instead bailed at the site and transported 4½ hours to the company’s main Winchester, Kentucky, facility.
In late 2019, Paducah-based mechanical and utility contractor Murtco Inc. filed a foreclosure notice against GenCanna and the local industrial authority, saying it was owed more than $3 million for work at the Mayfield location. The Mayfield plant’s general contractor Pinnacle, Inc., as well as Crawford Sales, Inc., and Integrity Architecture PLLC, eventually petitioned for involuntary bankruptcy of GenCanna in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Kentucky’s Eastern District prior to GenCanna’s filing for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
In May 2020, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Gregory Schaaf approved a $77 million bankruptcy sale of GenCanna Global USA Inc. to MGG GenCanna Acquisition Group, according to an article on ganjapreneur.com. The article stated that the sale included inventory, intellectual property and licenses, as well as a $73.5 million credit MGG lent to GenCanna prior to and after the voluntary bankruptcy petition filing. It also noted the U.S. Trustee’s Office had asked to convert the case from Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy to Chapter 7 liquidation.
The next month, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky gave GenCanna approval to sell much of its assets to funds managed by its long-term investor, MGG Investment Group. GenCanna, in turn, would be able to continue its CBD operations “with significantly reduced debt and substantial new capital to pursue growth opportunities,” according to a GenCanna news release.
MGG and GenCanna also submitted lists of leases they chose not to retain. Among the 195 leases with businesses and farmers, 39 were in west Kentucky and west Tennessee. The former AmerisourceBergen facility in Paducah was not on the rejection list. That facility, which offered manufacturing, warehousing and retail operations, was eventually sold last November to Coe Holding Company, LLC, based in Lake County, Florida.
As for the Graves County site, officials with the industrial authority, which has the deed to the property, said there had been no new legal movement on the former GenCanna processing site. Graves County Economic Development and the industrial authority are working together regarding removing contractor equipment from the site. Until all legal matters are completed, the property remains dormant with no specific timeline.
The industrial area around the site, however, remains quite active. Grace Commercial Park, which sits across U.S. 45, currently has seven businesses — ACE Air Compressor, C&C Ag Solutions, D&D Shoe Company, LSK Machine Shop, First Choice Kubota Farm & Lawn, Sellars Automotive, and Tindal Truck Sales — with new construction planned for Workman Bins Inc., Youngblood Excavating & Contracting, and David Taylor Automotive.
North on U.S. 45 is the Hickory Industrial Park with CTI, TLC Lighting, expansions for Mayfield Consumer Products and Ingram’s Water and Air, and relocation of Drake Lighting.
Local economic officials believe both new and expanding businesses show the potential for Graves County industry.
“Grace Park is doing incredibly well. They’re generating a lot of new business and a lot of new opportunities. Construction is continuously going on,” new GCED President Jason Lemle said. “The industrial park, we’ve been blessed to have a lot of opportunities come there and grow there and continue to grow.”
