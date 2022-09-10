PADNWS-09-10-22 ODRS EARLY WATERFOWL-BRIEFS - PHOTO

Opening next week, an early Kentucky hunting season for Canada geese will apply to non-migratory honkers — the only ones here in September.

Early waterfowl opportunities next week merge with ongoing hunting pursuits across Kentucky.

The annual mourning dove season has been in high gear since the Sept. 1 opening day, and the first weekend of September brought in the long-running archery deer and turkey hunting season. The senior/youth crossbow season for deer opened along with the archery hunting.

