In west central Alabama, in the heart of Wilcox County off of County Road 29, there is a community called Gee’s Bend, named for Joseph Gee, who settled the area in 1816 on the north side of a bend in the Alabama River.
Gee came to the area with a number of slaves, and it is the descendants of those slaves — many of whom took the name of Pettway — who brought fame to the area through the artistic quilts that they created.
Loretta Pettway Bennett visited Paducah during QuiltWeek on April 27-30, her first visit to Quilt City USA, and spoke of her heritage and her handiwork at a program Friday sponsored by the historic Hotel Metropolitan.
A Huntsville resident, Bennett was born and raised in Gee’s Bend, the second of eight children.
“I grew up on a farm. I picked cotton, peas, okra — whatever you can grow on a farm, I did it,” she told the audience. “I also fed the animals, chopped wood, carried water because we didn’t get running water until the late ‘70s.
“I got married in ’79, and we went overseas because (my husband, Lovett) was in the military. When we graduated from high school, he joined the military. So, a year or so after that, we got married, and I went to Germany. Can you imagine?”
Bennett said she played underneath her family’s quilt racks when she was 5 or 6, and then helped by threading needles.
“That was my first job, and then, I tried to sew like they did,” she said. “I didn’t make my first quilt until I was about 12 or 13 one summer. I decided I was going to make a flower garden. That is not an easy quilt to make!”
Bennett said when she was in 10th grade, the teacher asked her and a handful of other Gee’s Bend students to make her a baby quilt for her first grandchild.
“My part was to take the quilt home and have it quilted,” she said. “…I made a pattern from that quilt, and my first baby got to use that quilt, and I kept it and I made other baby quilts from it, and I still make them today.”
Bennett said she stopped quilting for a while after getting married and didn’t get back into it until the late 1990s.
“I got a permit from the Alabama State Council of the Arts to make the state pine burr quilt,” she said. The quilt was adopted on March 11, 1997, and Bennett donated the quilt to the Alabama Department of Archives and History in 2005.
Bennett said she is among the fifth generation of quilters from Gee’s Bend.
“As far as I can remember is only to my great-grandmother,” she told The Sun. “Then, my great-great-grandmother, which was Dinah Miller, and then (great-grandmother) Sally Miller, and then, my grandmother Candice and then my mother and then me. So, at least five generations.
“I am very proud to be able to continue that (tradition). I’m still trying to get used to (public acknowledgement as a Gee’s Bend quilter). I’ve gotten a lot better, as you can see, but I like being in the background.”
Bennett said she has been to about two dozen quilt shows before making her first trip to Paducah.
“I’ve been to Florida, Baltimore, Houston twice, San Francisco, Seattle — several places,” she said. “I was supposed to have been here two years ago (the 2020 show was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns), and I wanted to come even earlier because I had heard about it.”
Bennett said that it is not a given that people growing up in Gee’s Bend become quilters, but it is a good place to learn and appreciate quilting. She added that there is something about quilting that brings her peace and satisfaction.
“I don’t need any quilts, and my boys don’t need any quilts, but I do it for therapy,” she said. “It’s relaxing. Whenever I’m stressed about something — or not — I just enjoy doing it. I think about someone all the time, every day.”
Bennett and her husband had three children, all boys, none of whom caught the quilting bug. They were married for 39 years before he passed in 2018.
“If he had been alive, he would have been here with me because he enjoyed seeing me (showing my works),” she said.
Bennett still has her father’s family home in Gee’s Bend, and she turned her husband’s family home into a bed-and-breakfast for tourists.
She invited the audience to come during the weekend of Oct. 8 for the Airing of the Quilts, where quilts are displayed. She added that during the first Saturday of July — July 2 this year — quilts are also on display throughout the community.
“You have to visit Gee’s Bend and get the full effect,” she said. “Pick up a needle, thread and a thimble. You’ve got quilters down there in Gee’s Bend who are very welcoming to you. They just open their arms.”
