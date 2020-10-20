Anyone can take the GED test for free through West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Skills U adult learning program until further notice, the school announced.
"This is the perfect opportunity for first-time or returning GED seekers to come in and take the test. You can't beat free, so this is the time to get started," Skills U director Tammy Maines said. "We are here to help you."
The college's Skills U locations are on the main campus, 4810 Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, and at the Skilled Craft Training Center at 70 Hickory Road in Hickory. For information about the program's offerings, email Maines via tammy.maines@kctcs.edu or call 270-534-3156.
Skills U offers one-on-one tutoring, managed classes, distance learning programs and GED Express classes to help GED seekers prep for and reach their goal of getting a diploma.
