PADNWS-WKCTC GED - PHOTO

WKCTC Adult Education Director Tammy Maines speaks at the 2022-2023 GED graduation in the college's Clemens Fine Arts Center on Thursday.

 Contributed photo

Seventy-five students received their GED from West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Adult Education program in 2022-2023, surpassing a specified goal for the year by the Kentucky Office of Adult Education.

Many recipients celebrated their achievement at the GED graduation on June 22 in the college's Clemens Fine Arts Center. Two GED graduates, both of Paducah, shared the struggles that led to making a change in their lives.

