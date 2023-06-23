Seventy-five students received their GED from West Kentucky Community and Technical College's Adult Education program in 2022-2023, surpassing a specified goal for the year by the Kentucky Office of Adult Education.
Many recipients celebrated their achievement at the GED graduation on June 22 in the college's Clemens Fine Arts Center. Two GED graduates, both of Paducah, shared the struggles that led to making a change in their lives.
"For many years, I lived a selfish life, lost in the throes of addiction," said 43-year-old Regina Riley, who became a mother at a young age.
In and out of rehabilitation centers, she said everything changed in 2021. Arrested and spending several months in jail, Riley participated in the McCracken County Drug Court program, which required her to earn a GED - an opportunity that "would ultimately save my life," she said.
After 24 years since she last opened a textbook and several attempts to pass the math section of the test, Riley said with the support of her family, the drug court staff, WKCTC Adult Education staff, and other advocates in her life, she persevered and earned her GED in May 2023.
"We should look forward from here, knowing now that we can accomplish anything we put our minds and our efforts to," she said to her fellow graduates.
The evening's second GED student speaker, Jeffery Parker, said less than two years ago he was sitting in a jail cell in McCracken County, trying to decide where his life was headed. After being sentenced, he got the news that he had to complete long-term treatment. "Just about a year ago, I walked into the doors of a treatment center, and was completely lost, wondering how I could get my life back and pick up the pieces from what my addiction has caused."
During several months in Paducah's CenterPoint Recovery Center for Men, Parker, 30, said, "I was starting to slowly find myself and who I really was." He graduated from the drug rehabilitation program, became a peer mentor, and a CenterPoint alum earlier this year.
"Coming through the program I found a new self-worth, a meaning to my life," he said. "But I wanted more; I wanted to have the education to further myself, not only in my recovery but in life all together."
Parker visited the WKCTC Adult Education Center on April 6 of this year to begin working toward his GED, which he earned in three weeks. In thanking all who have supported him, he said, "This isn't just a piece of paper; this is the key to the rest of my life and the endless opportunities."
WKCTC President Anton Reece was the guest speaker for the ceremony.
"Congratulations to all of the GED graduates and I applaud their resilience to pursue their education. There is a saying, 'you don't have to be great to get started but in order to be great you have to get started', and tonight was an important start." Dr. Reece said. "I am encouraging all graduates to take the next step and enroll at WKCTC to further their education journey and employability."
WKCTC Adult Education Director Tammy Maines agreed, adding, "Never stop learning, always stay curious, always ask questions, and find a career path you love."
Another highlight of the evening focused recognition on two women from Paducah, each who earned their GED several decades ago, fulfilling a dream of walking across a graduation stage.
Classie Jackson, who earned her GED in 1980, said she had "butterflies" thinking of finally wearing a graduation gown and participating in the ceremony. "This was so overwhelming for me; I don't know how to describe it," said the 79-year-old, who finished the fourth grade before earning her GED over two decades later. "This evening was such a blessing."
Speaking of earning her GED in 1996, Carolyn Moore, 58, said, "I made it. I never let go of my GED dream, and it eventually came true." Of having the opportunity to participate in a graduation ceremony, she said a second dream came true. "I and my family and friends are overjoyed."
Both Moore and Jackson, who received standing ovations from the audience, said they are so grateful for the constant support of family and friends in earning their GED so many years ago, and finally making the step to participate in the graduation ceremony.
Maines said it was a privilege to see the smiling faces of the women as they were recognized. "What an honor for us all to have helped these women realize a lifetime goal that meant so much to them."
The college live streamed the GED graduation on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. The ceremony will remain on the platforms for future viewing.
Registration for Fall 2023 at WKCTC is underway. Classes begin August 14. For enrollment information, contact 270-534-3435 or wkctcenrollment@kctcs.edu.
