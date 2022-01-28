GCHS senior to enhance electrical study after graduation

It seems kind of natural for someone who has been a part of an eight-time national champion team to go to college in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and that’s what Graves County High School senior Hunter Hays is doing.
Hays is in his second year of studying electricity at the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center and is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Hays is a member of the GCHS coed cheerleading team, which has won eight national titles in its class.
He plans to attend Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa to get an associate’s degree in electrical technology or a certificate in electrical technology. He also plans to join the cheer team there.
Hays’ family works in several different aspects of construction in western Kentucky.
“I’ve been lucky to be able to bounce around from electricity to helping out with welding, mechanic shops, concrete work — you name it,” he said.
“(Deciding to study electricity) was a process of elimination, just trying everything and figure out what I want to do. Electricity stuck out to me. I like working with my hands, so it kind of clicked.”
After learning more through the electricity courses, Hays said he enjoys the instruction.
“I like learning as much as I can,” he said. “I like being on a job through that class and learning a lot more through that, with the tricks of the trade.”
Hays has been wiring houses through his course study.
“I like it; it’s on-the-job training,” he said. “It’s as real as it gets. All these classes have been really good for people like me who are trying to figure out what they want to do before they get out in the field.”
Hays said he wants to go to Shelton State because it has a really good trade program.
“Out of college, I want to work as an electrician for a business and possibly put in to a union,” he said. “Further along down the line, I eventually want to start my own business, being an electrician and doing residential and commercial work.”
Hays’ instructor in electricity, Brad Tucker, said Hays was a natural at working in electricity.
“He’s got hands-on skills that are hard to find in someone his age,” Tucker said. “His skills are more comparable to an adult who has been in the field for a few years.
“He’s a good, mature kid, a smart guy and got a great work ethic. He’s not just going to lay down and quit on something. He’s going to work on it, figure it out and keep working on it.”
Hays is doing co-op work for McBride Electric in Paducah. He is also in FFA and is the parliamentarian for the SkillsUSA team.
In his spare time, Hays enjoys hunting and fishing.
Hays is the son of Erica and Austin Hays of Carlisle County.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 1 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center serves students from Carlisle County, Graves County and Mayfield high schools as well as Northside Baptist Christian School. It is located at Mayfield High School.
Along with electricity, the area technology center offers courses in business, carpentry, computer science, health sciences, machine tool and welding.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
