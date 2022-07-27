Gas prices continue to fall for a sixth week in a row, in both the commonwealth and the rest of the country.
On Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky was $4.631, according to GasBuddy.com, already falling from the highest recorded average price for gas of $4.798 on June 11. Tuesday, prices continued to fall, hitting an average in Kentucky of $3.993, a $0.638 drop in the last month.
Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said gas prices continue to fall coast to coast.
“Average gasoline prices in Kentucky have fallen 18.0 cents per gallon in the last week … the national average last week declining for the sixth straight week, or 40 days in a row,” he said.
“The national average is now down an astounding 70 cents in that timeframe.”
DeHaan is not expecting the price to rebound.
“I have no reason yet to expect the decline won’t reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel,” he said.
He does see that it is possible for things to stop or at least slow down, however.
“Should the tropics become more active, the decline could eventually reverse,” he said. “In addition, this week, we’ll see GDP data for the second quarter, and if it’s better than expected, we may see oil rally, slowing the descent.
“For now, nine states are seeing average prices under $4 per gallon, a number that will rise this week, with over 40,000 stations under that level, keeping $266 million per day in motorists’ wallets versus mid-June.”
According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices in Paducah ranged from $3.55 a gallon to $4.59 a gallon.
Of 46 area gas stations listed, two were listed as $3.55 to $3.63. Five were listed between $3.64 and $3.67. 16 stations have their price listed as $3.68 a gallon. 13 stations were listed between $3.69 and $3.80. The remaining nine had their prices listed between $3.86 a gallon and $4.59 a gallon.
Diesel prices have also begun to fall with the lowest price in Paducah being $4.89 a gallon and the highest being $5.69 a gallon.
