PADNWS-07-27-22 GAS PHOTO

Lines form at the gas station at Sam’s Club in Paducah on Tuesday, among the lowest listed price, according to GasBuddy.com. Gas prices continue to fall as oil becomes cheaper. Paducah gas prices on Tuesday ranged from $3.55 a gallon to $4.59 a gallon.

 LEVI BRANDENBURG | The Sun/l

Gas prices continue to fall for a sixth week in a row, in both the commonwealth and the rest of the country.

On Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in Kentucky was $4.631, according to GasBuddy.com, already falling from the highest recorded average price for gas of $4.798 on June 11. Tuesday, prices continued to fall, hitting an average in Kentucky of $3.993, a $0.638 drop in the last month.

