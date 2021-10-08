Gas prices have risen to more than $3/gallon in west Kentucky and the rest of the state and may stay there for a while, according to an industry analyst.
GasBuddy, a tech company which tracks gas prices across the country, indicated the average price of gasoline in the state Thursday afternoon was $3.067/gallon, compared to $3.237/gallon nationwide.
“We’ve seen very little overall movement in gas prices over the last week with prices remaining near their 2021 highs as crude oil prices remain well above $70 on supply concerns and strong global demand,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, earlier this week.
As the week progressed, “the problem’s gotten a little worse,” he said.
“OPEC decided, at its normal meeting in light of the fact that there’s a bit of a global oil and energy crunch, not to further increase their oil production. So, that caused the price of oil to take a huge jump on Monday and Tuesday, and that’s probably why you’re seeing prices go up on Thursday.”
According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Paducah Thursday included a range from $2.85/gallon to $3.09/gallon.
In the eight Purchase counties, average gas prices Thursday included: Calloway, $3.099/gallon; Ballard, Carlisle and Hickman, $3.055/gallon; McCracken, $3.017/gallon; Fulton, $2.979/gallon; Marshall, $2.934/gallon; and Graves, $2.933/gallon.
In records going back to 2008, the highest average gas price in Kentucky on Oct. 7 was in 2012, at $3.713/gallon; the lowest, in 2020 at $1.969/gallon. The highest recorded average was $4.112/gallon on July 9, 2008, according to GasBuddy.
There are a number of factors contributing to the current higher prices at the pump, DeHaan said.
“A lot of it is because of the global energy crunch. You look at what’s happening in China. They have clamped down on energy consumption, that is electrical consumption, because their coal inventories are very tight,” he said.
“Many of the power plants in China burn coal, so they’re concerned about not having enough coal to feed those plants. In addition, the backup plan could be natural gas, because there are natural gas power plants as well.”
There is also a natural gas shortage in Europe due to Russia seemingly limiting the amount of gas it exports to Europe, DeHaan said.
“So that has also supported the price of crude oil, as crude oil can also be used to supplement or replace coal-burning power plants. That’s why we’ve seen crude oil prices rise and demand has gone up because of the likelihood that power plants could be switching from natural gas to burning crude oil.”
The impact of COVID-19 can also be seen as a factor. At the beginning of the pandemic, many Americans stayed home for several weeks which caused the demand for crude oil to plummet.
“That caused oil companies to greatly scale back how much they were producing and that’s the problem now,” DeHaan said.
“In the months since then, oil demand has greatly picked up, nearly recovering to normal. But oil producers have have been struggling, letting tens of thousands or workers go last year amid the slide in demand. It’s just going to take time to fix this, for oil producers to ramp back up.”
The above-average prices could continue through the winter, DeHaan noted.
“Almost every fall and winter Americans see falling gas prices, but that’s appearing less and less likely every day,” he said.
Follow David Zoeller on Twitter, @DZoeller_The Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.