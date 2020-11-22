BENTON — Gary Dale English, 69, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home.
Born Saturday, January 20, 1951, in Benton, he was the son of the late Walter McClure English and the late Earlene (Donohoo) English. He was the husband of the late Janet (Vogle) English.
He was a retired river captain working most recently for Cenac Marine Services in Houma, Louisiana.
Surviving are children, Gary W. English, George A. English, and Janice K. English, all of Benton; a sister, Brenda Hodges, of Benton; grandchildren, Kaiden Houston, Kearia Houston, Nathan Houston and Hailey English.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and sister, Shirley Hallmark.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the chapel of the Collier Funeral Home, Benton.
Interment will follow the services in the Marshall County Memory Gardens.
During this most difficult time when services must be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may show your love and support by sharing a memory or a thought at http://www.collierfuneral
Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th, Benton.
