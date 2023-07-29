Whether you grow blueberries for their delicious fruit, grow them for their health benefits, and as a decorative addition to your landscape.

  • Though there are several types of the native plant, two are the most prevalent: Highbush and Rabbiteye. The first is predominantly grown in the upper south and a cold period to ripen in July to late August. It is the blueberry found in groceries. The latter prefers the hot, humid summer and mild winter southern weather to ripen April to May. Grown for fruit plant at least two different varieties for greater yield and size, even though blueberries are self-pollinating. Select early (very early O’Neal, Earliblue), mid (vigorous Bluecrop), and late (best flavored Herbert) varieties for a 5-6 month season.

