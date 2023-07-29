Whether you grow blueberries for their delicious fruit, grow them for their health benefits, and as a decorative addition to your landscape.
- Though there are several types of the native plant, two are the most prevalent: Highbush and Rabbiteye. The first is predominantly grown in the upper south and a cold period to ripen in July to late August. It is the blueberry found in groceries. The latter prefers the hot, humid summer and mild winter southern weather to ripen April to May. Grown for fruit plant at least two different varieties for greater yield and size, even though blueberries are self-pollinating. Select early (very early O’Neal, Earliblue), mid (vigorous Bluecrop), and late (best flavored Herbert) varieties for a 5-6 month season.
Shallow-rooted blueberries may be planted in the spring or fall in full sun, well-drained but moist soil and add 4 to 6 inches of mulch to retain moisture.
In addition to being a fruit producer, its plant is considered an attractive specimen, hedge and even container plant. In the fall, foliage is dark-green to blue. Foliage changes to red, orange, yellow or combination.
Blueberries are a great tasty snack food, whether fresh, baked or frozen (perfect as a summer cool treat).
Some call them a superfood as they are so high in nutrients and disease protection. One cup of fruit will provide 14% of recommended daily fiber and only 84 calories. They reduce anti-aging, anti-inflammatory, depression, heart disease, help fight cancer, improve memory, etc. No matter how tasty or good for you, take care not to overeat as it can cause digestive problems.
- Sources: Starks Bro’s Nursery (starkbros.com), and Guerney’s Seed and Nursery Co. (guerney.com).
Pink Lemonade, the first pink blueberry, is available at both nurseries.
THINGS TO DOGarden wisely. Work in the garden until 9, in the shade if possible. Drink a glass of cool not cold water before working in the garden, stop every 20 to 30 minutes to sip on the water, and drink a glass of water when finished gardening. If humidity is reduced significantly, garden after your evening meal. Be sure to spray your clothes with insect repellant.
Garden — Do not deadhead or cut stems back on native coneflower in order to retain its seed for winter bird food. Only the native wildflower will self-seed and spread.
Houseplants — Wipe large foliage plants with a damp rag to remove dust. Give phal orchids ¼ cup of 20-20-20 fertilizer.
Lawn — Recent storms have left many branches and twigs on the ground. Clean up after each storm as it takes less time cleaning daily, and less apt to do damage mowing over branches. Keep your string trimmer with your pruners for easy access. Use it for edged beds and hard surfaces.
Trees — Older trees that survived the 2009 ice storm and 2022 drought and winter, are showing excessive signs of stress. If the recent high winds have brought down sizable limbs, contact a reputable tree company to remove questionable branches and clean cut those that have split.
Vegetables — Transplant Cole family plants through mid-month. Plant leaf lettuce by the end of the week. After four years, divide rhubarb. Preserve excess tomatoes by sun or oven drying to add a special touch to a variety of dishes. Go to: The Spruce, Sun-dried tomatoes for how-to instructions.
EVENTSCorrection: Aug. 1, not July 30, is the Sturgeon supermoon, the first of two full moons in August.
Aug. 1 — “Sprouts and Mushrooms,” Toolbox series, McCracken County Master Gardeners, McCracken 5 p.m. No fee.
Aug. 2 — “Kentucky Rare Plants,” Kendall McDonald, Kentucky Nature Preserves Botanist, Lunch Break Gardening” series, Marshall County Extension Office, 1933 Mayfield Hwy. Benton, 12:15-12:45 p.m. Lunch $12, reservation by July 31, 270-527-3285.
Aug. 10-20 — Springfield, Illinois, and Sedalia, Missouri
