Garden fosters growth at Merryman House for clients, volunteers

With the worst of the winter weather over in western Kentucky, Jim Gould and his volunteers at Merryman House are preparing to plant the domestic crisis center’s community garden.
Coordinated by Gould, a retired Paducah physician, the project is a portion of the center’s Common Ground workforce development programming now entering its third year of supplying the institution with locally grown produce and fresh cut flowers.
“This program has brought a level of life to the programming side of what we do, both literally and symbolically,” Merryman House executive director Mary Foley said. “I think there is something about allowing clients and volunteers an opportunity to engage with Merryman House in a nontraditional way that lets persons of various walks of life and levels of skill to interact in a common way in a common place and experience healing and contribute in ways that they otherwise would not be able to.”
The garden’s operations are supported through a three-year Western Kentucky University grant that supplies Merryman House with $40,000 toward its agricultural and educational efforts with the garden.
Gould helped start the garden along with a number of local gardening club members a few years ago with a secondary goal of teaching area residents how to garden.
“We had decided that this was something we wanted to do to help out with the community,” Sherrie Dorris, the president of Paducah’s Perennial Garden Club, told The Sun. “It became an intertwining project that educates the public and the people at Merryman House. It was great meeting some of the ladies that are there to get their lives together.”
Dorris enjoyed making bouquets for Merryman House’s dining area. Some of these bouquets even wound up being sold to benefit the organization at businesses around town.
The produce and flowers go not only to the kitchen but to community partners — including Midtown Market, Flower and Furbish, Rose Garden Florist, Artisan Kitchen, Cynthia’s and Sow N’ Seeds — to be sold. Gould also plans to hold a sale for some of the produce, like a farmers market-style set-up this season. Funds from this go right back to Merryman House, further supporting the organization’s programming.
Tony Tilton, a retiree that volunteered frequently last summer, spoke glowingly of the experience.
“Last summer, we were in the middle of COVID so it was just nice to be outside doing stuff around other people in the fresh air,” Tilton said. “I learned some tricks about gardening that I didn’t know about and saw plants I’d never seen before. It was a great opportunity to give to a very worthwhile cause.”
Thursday found Gould and his volunteers constructing raised planting beds for the year’s garden. He expects to have cool-weather crops — broccoli, cauliflower, beets and lettuce — planted in the next few weeks to harvest in May before the warm-season crops — tomatoes, bell peppers, okra, cucumbers and eggplant — get put in the ground.
Volunteers and donations toward the garden are always welcome, Gould added.
“They’ll get to see the whole garden from seed planting and soil preparation to harvest to disease management and recognition so that at the end of one summer, every individual that participates can actually go home and do this on their own ground if they choose to.”
Brittany Osborne, a 4-H Youth Development Agent with the McCracken County Cooperative Extension Office, aims to learn new skills while working at the garden that she can use while working with the area’s youth in her day job.
“I’m hoping that learning about gardening and growing my knowledge for it will also grow my passion and help me implement this in teaching youth in the community.”
The coordinator hopes to one day have the funding to build a greenhouse on the Merryman House property so that residents and community members can work together to learn and garden year-round.
Anyone interested in lending a hand or a few dollars can reach out by contacting Kayla Myers, Merryman House’s director of community engagement, at 270-443-6001.
Fellow volunteer Whitni Stratemeyer admired the program’s ability to give back to Merryman House’s clients, who can participate in the gardening activities as well.
“I think it’s an act of self-sufficiency when people can learn to grow their own food, and a lot of women, I think, who seek help here have not necessarily had the autonomy or the experience to do this,” she said. “I think it’s empowering — planting something and watching it grow — and it’s also therapeutic.”
