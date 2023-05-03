Paducah is known for its Lighted Dogwood Trail. After Open Gate Garden Club of Paducah members toured the trail this year, and saw the community is losing old trees due to age and extreme weather, it was decided that the members could do something to help residents plant dogwoods for the future.
That “something” is the Restore Dogwoods Plant Project Sale on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. or until the white flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) seedlings sell out. The 12”+ seedlings are bundled in groups of five for $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.