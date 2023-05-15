The Paducah Garden Club announces “Belong to Your Place, the Wisdom of Wendell Berry,” a Garden Club of America Flower Show at the Carson Center today and Wednesday.
The show hours are 1-5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The show is open to the public and free of charge. The event will showcase floral design, horticulture, photography, needle art and education. The writings of prolific Kentucky author, conservation hero, and National Humanities Medalist Wendell Berry are the genesis of the show. Berry’s themes stimulate the love of gardening, the study of horticulture and the protection of the environment. His quotations, displayed throughout the show, are a reminder to slow down, observe one’s surroundings and revere one’s home place. Berry’s granddaughter, Virginia, and her husband, Ben Aguilar, will give a special presentation at 2 p.m. today in the Carson Center Lobby.
The Flower Show is also part of Paducah’s 10th anniversary celebration as a UNESCO designated Creative City of Folk Art. Four quilts from the National Quilt Museum in Paducah will be on display and interpreted through floral design.
Several community groups have been inspired by the event. Paducah florists will participate in a “Flower Flash.” This spontaneous explosion of flowers will pop up in various downtown locations. The City of Paducah’s Creative & Cultural Council will also sponsor twelve artists painting “plein-air” (outdoors) on the Carson Center lawn. Additionally, the city of Paducah has planned a proclamation for the week of May 15, 2023 as a time to celebrate and be inspired to belong to and to care for your own place while celebrating the 10th Anniversary as a UNESCO Creative City.
Paducah Garden Club is one of only three clubs in Kentucky to hold membership in the Garden Club of America and the only one in Western Kentucky. Founded in 1913, the GCA is a nonprofit national organization composed of 200 cubs with nearly 18,000 members who devote energy and expertise to projects in their communities and across the United States. Paducah Garden Club is a non-profit service organization with an active membership of 40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.