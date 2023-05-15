The Paducah Garden Club announces “Belong to Your Place, the Wisdom of Wendell Berry,” a Garden Club of America Flower Show at the Carson Center today and Wednesday.

The show hours are 1-5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The show is open to the public and free of charge. The event will showcase floral design, horticulture, photography, needle art and education. The writings of prolific Kentucky author, conservation hero, and National Humanities Medalist Wendell Berry are the genesis of the show.  Berry’s themes stimulate the love of gardening, the study of horticulture and the protection of the environment. His quotations, displayed throughout the show, are a reminder to slow down, observe one’s surroundings and revere one’s home place. Berry’s granddaughter, Virginia, and her husband, Ben Aguilar, will give a special presentation at 2 p.m. today in the Carson Center Lobby.

