MAYFIELD — The world was full of images that folk artist Helen LaFrance captured in her mind’s eye and transposed onto canvas or whatever she had with whatever she had to create works of art.
Now, Mayfield’s Ice House Gallery is seeking to collect these pieces from local residents for a tribute to the world-renowned Graves County artist.
Ice House director Nanc Gunn has planned an art show, beginning Feb. 9 and running through Feb. 27, to honor the late LaFrance, who died Nov. 22, 2020 at the age of 101. The gallery has two paintings of hers, but is seeking additional works to be loaned for the exhibit.
“I’m actively trying to hopefully collect about 65 of her artworks so we can have a nice show on the ninth,” Gunn said. “Helen LaFrance is the most beloved artist in Graves County. Many locals knew her because they invited her to paint their house or paint their children. I know there are hundreds and hundreds of artworks out in Graves County.”
Born in the Mayfield Bottoms on Nov. 2, 1919, LaFrance taught herself various forms of art and used pumpkin rinds, corn shucks and grass for colorings as paint. Her work is called “memory paintings,” which are drawn from her experiences and memories of farming, hunting, family outings, dances and general happenings in the community.
Similar to fellow Mayfield artist Ellis Wilson, LaFrance’s art can be found in public and private collections in the United States, belonging to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Bryant Gumble and Gayle King, and in Europe. Her depiction of workers rolling cut tobacco was on display among collections of tobacco art in Amsterdam.
Locally, a mural she painted depicting Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane is displayed in the choir loft of St. James AME Church.
LaFrance received the 2011 Governor’s Award for her artwork. She has been the subject of a KET documentary and also a play about her life growing up and painting during the Jim Crow-era in Kentucky, was performed in New York around the time of her death.
“She came up in a hard time, growing up as an independent black woman during Jim Crow, but she was an independent woman providing for herself,” Mayfield antiques dealer and friend Richard Berry said following her death. “People, especially young women, could learn a lot from her life. Not only was she a fantastic artist, but a very smart person and a fantastic person.”
The community gathered in 2019 to celebrate her 100th birthday, when she explained her perspective on finding inspiration in everyday scenes.
“Everybody’s not going to see things the same way,” she said while sitting at Mayfield Health and Rehabilitation on Indiana Avenue. “Some people don’t think this is a pretty street, but I do. When the sun shines and all the shadow and shades are mixed up, it’s beautiful.”
Gunn said the Ice House had previously held a showcase of her work that included loaned pieces, which LaFrance attended.
For additional information, contact Gunn at 270-247-6971 or email her at icehousearts@gmail.com Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to make arrangements to loan a LaFrance artwork.
