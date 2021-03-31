Future Physicians Program accepting applications

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital seeks six college students to participate in this year’s Future Physicians Program.
After successfully completing the program, those selected will receive a $500 Lisa Lasher Future Physicians Scholarship. The scholarship is named for Dr. Lasher, an OB/GYN who cared for Lourdes Hospital patients for over 20 years and served on the Lourdes Foundation Board. Lasher was very active in the medical community and worked with several organizations that helped cancer patients and cancer research before her death in 2018.
In order to apply, applicants must meet the following criteria:
• Be at least 18 years of age.
• Have a high school diploma or GED.
• Be currently enrolled in an undergraduate program with a concentrated focus on pre-medicine (preference will be given to students that have completed at least two years, however all applications will be accepted and reviewed).
• Maintain a 3.5 grade-point average (a current college transcript copy is required).
• Provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination OR be willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
• Be available for orientation on June 8, 2021.
• Be available to participate from June 14 to July 23. The program runs Monday-Thursday starting at 8 a.m. End times vary. More than two absences during this time period will result in dismissal from the program.
• Have not previously participated in the program.
Online application attachments must include:
• Resume.
• 200-word essay — Using Mercy Health’s core values, write an essay on how you have seen these values demonstrated through your work and/or educational pursuits (mercy.com/about-us/mission/mission-values-promise).
• Two letters of reference, one must be from a professor or TA.
To apply, email all application documents to bngates@mercy.com. The deadline to apply is April 14. Applicants will be notified of decision by April 30.
Lourdes Hospital has offered the Future Physicians program for the past 12 years.
