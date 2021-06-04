At many businesses, there are people who work behind the scenes — that is, they perform several tasks and do several things that enhance the business, yet cannot be defined properly into a single job title.
This is not to say that these jobs are meaningless or trivial. Quite the contrary: The jobs are often critical to the proper and successful functioning of the business.
In many ways, Jon Futrell was that person for The Paducah Sun sports department. He was called the sports clerk, but the images the title brings forth are akin to saying that Ja Morant is a pretty good basketball player or that Babe Ruth hit the ball pretty hard.
Futrell died Monday afternoon at the age of 50 (Obituary, A6).
Futrell was the voice on the line when people called in sports scores and information to The Sun since May 1994. Often, he would compile that information into a story for the newspaper. He would sometimes cover sports himself, but his main duty for the last 27 years (working part-time throughout his tenure, generally four-hour workdays) was to gather scores and make them available to the sports editors.
A native of Mayfield, Futrell graduated from Murray State University in 1992 with a degree in journalism.
Futrell was briefly in the spotlight himself with two appearances on “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” missing the second question in the special Academy Awards presentation of the game show in 2000 but gaining $64,000 in a “Zero-Dollar Winners” version in 2001. He would later write a remembrance when host Regis Philbin died in 2020.
“After beating colon cancer and numerous cuts at The Paducah Sun, it just wasn’t supposed to be this way,” former sports editor Ed Marlowe said. “What I remember most about Jon is his fortitude and dependability. If Jon missed work, something was dreadfully wrong. Jon had seen the sports department go through so many changes — most of them emotional and jarring — and yet, Jon remained as steady and as consistent as ever.
“Jon … must’ve answered thousands of phone calls during his tenure, and always with the same tone and spirit: ‘Sports, this is Jon,’ ” Marlowe added. “He brought energy to something that’s so completely overlooked in this day and age. He enjoyed it that much.
“He loved the St. Louis Blues, the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Rams (even when they moved to Los Angeles), and thankfully got to see championship runs from them all. But most of all, he loved The Sun.”
Michigan native and former assistant sports editor Al Willman also got to know Futrell from the former’s first days in the office.
“Jon was one of the most devoted people I’ve ever worked with, who worked harder than most people ever realized,” he said. “... He was thoughtful, understanding, caring and he knew just about everything.
“When I first started at The Sun ... Jon, knowing that and thinking (correctly) that I may have been a little homesick at the outset, got me a 12-pack of Pepsi because it had the Detroit Lions logo on it. That’s who Jon was. He cared. I’ll always remember and treasure that.”
Eric Walker, the news editor of The Mayfield Messenger, knew Futrell from his college days at Murray State, as they worked together on the school paper, The Murray State News.
“He was steadfast,” Walker said. “He knew the foundations of journalism, writing stories and also pulling out those unique quotes or hooks to use in a lead that would make you read a story you might otherwise glance over. And even as a clerk who was taking calls after games, he got to the meat of those scores and highlights.
“He had an encyclopedic knowledge on a lot of topics. It amazed me how he could retain so much information of names and dates from who won the 1963 Oscar for Best Picture to the center on the 1994 Arkansas basketball team. He did a lot behind the scenes, and you need folks like that. It’s shocking he’s not here.”
John Mangalonzo, editor of The Sun, always made it a point to chat with Futrell in the evenings before he left the office.
“He always schooled me in the world of high school and college sports, and rightfully so,” Mangalonzo said. “It wasn’t in a mean way, but he always had answers to my questions and his answers were right on the money.
“It’s going to be an adjustment not seeing him across the hall at night. The staff here at The Sun should count themselves lucky to have known Jon, his dedication to this publication is something you only read about.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.