Milner & Orr Funeral Homes will host the “Now and Beyond” widow support group from 6-8 p.m. July 9 at Heartland Church in Paducah.
This will be the first gathering of this group since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. The group will meet in the church’s recreation room, according to a news release.
Pat Pitchford-Page, aftercare and grief specialist for Milner & Orr Funeral Home, leads “Now and Beyond” on the second Friday of each month. All who have lost a spouse at any time are welcome to join.
“This grief journey we are on can sometimes seem unending, unreal and often unbearable. However, the support and understanding around us makes a difference in how we experience and handle grief,” Pitchford-Page said. “I’ve been traveling this road for almost 17 years.”
For more information about the “Now and Beyond” widow support group, call Milner & Orr Funeral Home at 270-442-5100.
