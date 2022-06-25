When most people think of college kids taking a road trip, most probably do not think of college students biking over 4,000 miles from Lampasas, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska over the course of 70 days to raise funds to fight cancer. Even less may think these students would take a pit stop from Texas to Alaska in Paducah, Kentucky in the middle of June.
Thursday afternoon, 24 University of Texas students rode into Paducah as part of their over-4,000 mile journey to Anchorage. The bikers are part of Texas 4000, an organization that puts together this Texas to Alaska bike ride annually, and empowers each of the riders to raise at least $4,500 to go toward cancer treatment and research.
Friday morning, the group toured Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, where Texas 4000 donated $10,000 in 2021 to support the hospital’s cold cap therapy program, which helps cancer patients lessen hair loss during chemotherapy treatment.
This year, Texas 4000 bike riders split into two different routes to reach Anchorage: the Sierra route and the Ozarks route.
Gracie Hornung, one of this year’s 24 riders on the Ozarks route, said while Paducah is not on the most direct route to Alaska from Texas, Texas 4000 riders come through this area to bring awareness of their campaign to the “Cancer Belt,” a region of the U.S. where cancer rates are higher than the national average.
“A lot of people in these communities, even though they’re not on the direct route to Alaska, have meaningful connections to cancer. So getting to meet them, and visit the physical facilities that serve them, has been a real treat,” Hornung said.
Hornung added many riders are inspired to join Texas 4000 because they, like many Americans, know someone with cancer or someone who has died from cancer, and want to do what they can to fight the disease.
University of Texas students apply to be part of Texas 4000 18 months before their ride begins, and spend the next year and a half learning about how cancer impacts people, learning how their fundraiser has helped different hospitals and cancer treatment centers, and training for their journey. They also spend this time fundraising $4,500 per rider. To date, Texas 4000 has raised nearly $13 million for cancer treatment and research.
While in Paducah, several Lowertown neighborhood residents offered up space in their homes for the students to sleep, shower and connect with loved ones, and also organized a potluck dinner for the bike riders to fuel up after traveling from Dyersburg to Paducah on their bikes in one day.
Patience Renzulli, a Lowertown resident, has helped organized host families for these riders to stay with when they travel through Paducah for the last few years. A friend of hers reached out to let her know the Texas 4000 bike riders were coming through Paducah back in 2018 and were in search of a place to stay for the night.
A biker herself, it was a struggle for her to bike 30 miles in Kentucky summer heat, let alone hundreds of miles a day these riders take on. She was inspired to host these students because losing her mother, sister and best friend to cancer, she is inspired by these students who raise thousands for cancer research and help extend the life expectancies of those battling cancer.
“Hosting the kids is a gift to the hosts. We get an enormous sense of hope for our country. We get inspired. We feel grateful,” Renzulli said. “It is an absolute privilege to house and feed them.”
Renzulli added the community supports these students each year. Bike World of Paducah contributes and was on call for any repair emergencies. This year, when the bikers had several tents stolen from them while biking through Tennessee, Renzulli said Dick’s Sporting Goods of Paducah stepped up and donated several tents for the bikers to use.
While at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Friday morning, the bikers saw a demonstration of the cold cap therapy device that patients utilize to help lessen hair loss.
John Montville, executive director of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s oncology service line, said the hospital was the first hospital in the nation to offer cold cap therapy for free to their cancer patients. Montville said the service, which Texas 4000’s donation helped to support, provides a level of confidence for cancer patients and helps them maintain a sense of normalcy in their lives.
“I’ve had women with tears in their eyes thanking us for what we’ve done because they felt like they were still a woman and they felt like they still had some control over this disease,” Montville told the group.
The Texas 4000 bikers are expected to reach Anchorage, Alaska in early August.
More information about Texas 4000, including route information, student biographies and a link to donate to their cause, is available at texas4000.org.
