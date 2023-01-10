In the first meeting of the new term on Monday, McCracken County Fiscal Court members were tasked with setting priorities in the coming months on how the county plans to spend its share of money it will receive from opioid settlements to address the opioid epidemic in the area.
As part of a $26 billion settlement agreement in 2021 with major pharmaceutical producers and distributors, Kentucky is set to receive a total of around $478 million through 2038, according to the state attorney general’s website. State legislators have designated half of Kentucky’s settlement funds to go toward local city and county governments to address the opioid epidemic in their communities.
According to estimates from the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo), McCracken County was set to receive around $156,032 in December from the settlement payments. In total, the county should receive over $773,000 from the opioid settlements through 2038, according to KACo estimates.
Deputy Judge-Executive Steve Doolittle said the county could spend its opioid settlement share to address four areas: treatment, prevention, recovery, and infrastructure related to addressing the opioid epidemic. Doolittle encouraged the fiscal court members to pick an area to focus its funds on rather than spreading themselves thin trying to help fund many different initiatives.
“What’s on the horizon is we will have to decide what your priorities are within the allowable areas for us to disperse it, and decide how we’re going to disperse that, likely to partner agencies that work on this issue,” Doolittle said.
Community Development Project Manager Steve Ervin said he was working on developing a grant program where local groups could apply for funding from the opioid settlement funds once the fiscal court established its priorities and determined criteria for which groups could apply for funding.
The fiscal court also revisited — and later approved — a resolution requesting Kentucky’s General Assembly to enact legislation that protects counties from the economic consequences of city annexation of commercial properties. The resolution also asks the General Assembly to enact legislation to prevent cities from annexing properties owned by public schools without the school board’s consent.
In 2021, the state passed a law granting a form of annexation protection to Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties, where the city of Corbin resides. If the city of Corbin annexes land from any of those three counties, the city is required to pay that county an amount equal to the tax revenue the county would have received from the property’s income taxes if the property was not annexed.
Commissioner Eddie Jones, who drafted the resolution, said he would like to see that level of protection extended to McCracken County to protect the county from the financial consequences of the city of Paducah annexing properties presently located in McCracken County outside city limits. The proposed annexation protection for schools could also give voters a say, via school boards, on whether they would want school properties to be annexed into city limits, Jones said.
In other Fiscal Court business:
- Monday’s meeting was the first meeting for new county commissioner Richard Abraham. Abraham previously served 14 years as a Paducah city commissioner between 2000 and 2020.
- An ordinance updating portions of the county’s zoning ordinance, including guidelines setting up guidelines for recreation vehicle communities, was passed.
- The fiscal court held the first readings of ordinances to establish salary classification tables for court security officers as well as employees in the county clerk’s office.
