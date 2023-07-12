George Bray

Paducah Mayor George Bray talks at Tuesday’s city commission meeting about items like the 911 center and the Robert Cherry Civic Center project.

 WPSD Local 6

On Tuesday night, the Paducah City Commission highlighted funding sources and the vendor for the E-911 center, a project that is a joint investment by both McCracken County and the city of Paducah.

Paducah Mayor George Bray talked about the possibility of a parcel fee to help fund the 911 center. He mentioned that there are two avenues used across the state for additional revenue sources.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In