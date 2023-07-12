On Tuesday night, the Paducah City Commission highlighted funding sources and the vendor for the E-911 center, a project that is a joint investment by both McCracken County and the city of Paducah.
Paducah Mayor George Bray talked about the possibility of a parcel fee to help fund the 911 center. He mentioned that there are two avenues used across the state for additional revenue sources.
One is an assessment on a water meter fee. The other is a parcel fee. City Manager Daron Jordan said the parcel fee has been successful in other parts of the state, specifically in northern Kentucky.
Bray noted the differences between a water meter fee and a parcel fee. For one, he said, there would be fee every month for a water meter. As an alternative, he said a parcel fee would be an annual fee and would be assessed on a tax bill. That fee would be added to city-county property tax bills.
“That’s not necessarily a fee that we’ve decided upon,” Bray said during the meeting. “We haven’t decided on anything. We haven’t decided to do it for sure.”
Right now, between the city and the county, the two government bodies are together paying $2 million in operational costs for 911.
“How do we want to capture revenue from residents to help us finance the new system and what portion of that do we want to incur from our current operations versus our residents, as it relates to operations,” Bray said, talking about where the city and the county currently stand with funding the project.
However, funding the 911 center was not the only part of the project that was covered at Tuesday’s meeting. The city commission voted to authorize an intent to award a letter to Communications International for the center.
However, there was discussion Tuesday about the process of selecting a vendor. Motorola, the other choice for a vendor, was also present at the meeting, and a representative addressed that it was disappointed in the evaluation.
The decision to move forward with Communications International was made by a working group, which has four members from the county and four from the city. It was set up by local leaders and first responders for the 911 center.
Another item discussed Tuesday was the Robert Cherry Civic Center. Amie Clark, Paducah Parks and Recreation director, said there are contract modifications being made for the construction of the center. There were items discovered through the demolition process, including an electrical transfer switch, which was not scoped to be large enough. They instead increased the size of the switch.
Clark said it’s on track to complete construction this year.
