The McCracken County Community Career Endowment, Inc. is inviting nonprofit and faith-based organizations to apply for funding that will enhance existing mentoring/tutoring programs specifically targeted at economically disadvantaged students enrolled in the Paducah Public School System or the McCracken County School System. Applicants may request up to $1,200 for the 2020-21 program.
The “Request For Proposals” required documentation and application with instructions can be obtained by e-mailing a request to mc3cendowment@aol.com. Completed applications may then be mailed to MCCCE, Inc. 300 South Third Street Paducah, KY 42003 or hand delivered to 300 South Third Street.
Priority ranking will be given to programs that promote and provide mentoring/tutoring services to a diversified population of economically disadvantaged students in the Paducah/McCracken County area.
Programs will also be given additional ranking points if they include assisting middle and high school students to develop better communication skills which they will need as they seek educational/employment opportunities in the future.
The deadline to submit an application for funding is 5 p.m. on Nov. 16. For those organizations selected, the MCCCE, Inc. will award grant funds during the December 2020 annual MCCCE board meeting. The McCracken County Community Career Endowment, Inc. partnered successfully with five (5) area programs last year and anticipates partnering with at least that number this year.
Call 270-444-6962 or 270-519-9101 for additional information.
