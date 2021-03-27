METROPOLIS, Ill. — Thanks to Rebuild Illinois funding, the replacement of the Country Club Road railroad bridge will happen sooner than later.
Massac County Highway Engineer Joe Matesevac told the Massac County Commission at its meeting Tuesday that preliminary plans for the bridge were approved by IDOT on Feb. 23. Less than a month later, on March 18, Rebuild Illinois funding in the amount of $1 million was allocated to the project.
But there are still some steps to go.
On Tuesday, commissioners approved an engineering contract with Chastain & Associates to do the Phase 2 design of the bridge in the amount of $57,000. The firm did the preliminary design for $42,800. Matesevac noted the total design cost is 8½% of the construction cost; normally that accounts for 10%.
Matesevac said Chastain & Associates plan to get that final design done by the fall of this year to submit it to IDOT for approval. Railroad approval will have to be gained to finalize the project. Construction is slated for IDOT’s fiscal year 2022.
“I’m not saying it’s all going to come together like clockwork, but it is possible that construction could start a year from now,” Matesevac said, noting construction could take four to six months, which is much sooner than he originally thought.
“Going through the normal channels, it’s usually a five-year program and usually put toward the end,” he said. “This is a much better situation than what it could have been.”
Attorney Kristy Stephenson, who is assisting the county with continuing COVID-19 relief efforts, informed the commission of new funding possibilities with the American Rescue Plan, the recently passed third stimulus bill.
After the county received its total $311,378 allotment from the CARES Act, via the state’s Local Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program, or Local CURES Program, “what we’ve been watching for in the third stimulus bill is to see if they’d provide more money to CARES,” Stephenson said. “They didn’t do that. Instead, in the American Rescue Plan, there is direct money for counties and municipalities that is based on population.”
Through the American League of Counties website, Stephenson said that amount for Massac County should be $2.67 million over the next two years.
Stephenson said the “applicable use of funds (provided through American Rescue Plan) is to respond to the pandemic or its negative economic impacts,” but what those are is fairly broad. However, one application is providing government services to the extent of the deduction in revenue.
“If we can compare revenue from the previous fiscal year to revenue we received because of the pandemic, that can be used for general governmental purposes,” Stephenson said. “I think a lot of it is going to be: Have we seen a decreased revenue from one fiscal year to the other? If you can show a decreased revenue — which could be everything from did we get less in state sales tax, did we collect less in property taxes, did a source of revenue decline during the pandemic — from one fiscal year to the next, that could be used for general governmental provisions.”
Stephenson attended a webinar later Tuesday morning to learn more information about the American Rescue Plan.
“We think right now, payments are going to come from the federal government to the county — 50% this year and 50% next year. They are ongoing reporting requirements through the Treasury Department as to use of funds,” she said. “It’s not reimbursement program through CARES; it looks like it’s more of a direct payment, if you can find the applicable ways to use it.”
Ryan Rowley, area environment and public affairs manager with Lafarge, touched base with the commission during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Rowley said the plant shut down on New Year’s Eve with plans to reopen in April.
“Because we’re primarily oil well cement, we lost quite a bit of sales with the new administration; one of our main buyers pulled its contracts. But luckily, we were able to pick up 100,000 tons of cement sales from another company, so we started up a couple weeks ago. We picked up some extra sales on top of that, so right now, we’re projecting to make the most cement we’ve made since 2012,” he said.
“We’ve got two projects in the works — we’re getting designs and cost proposals, once we have all that, it’ll go to board members and CEO. If that gets approved, we’re looking at possibility doing some expansion for Joppa — hopefully, there’s some big stuff on the horizon in the next year or two. If the infrastructure bill gets pushed through, that will help the whole company as well. We’re hopeful the foreseeable future is going to be pretty good for us.”
In other business:
• The commission approved the Massac County Emergency Operation Plan for 2021. It now has to be approved by the state.
• The commission signed the office agreement with University of Illinois Extension. Massac County Extension Director Jody Johnson informed the commission that while the office has been closed during the pandemic, its work and programs have continued, including 4-H and nutritional education, across the county via virtual offerings. He commended his staff for their adaptability to the situation.
• County Treasurer Jody Haverkamp reported the general fund balance is $43,408.84.
• Jason Hoffard with Clemens Insurance discussed health, dental and vision insurance options.
The county commission is continuing its every-other-week meeting dates until further notice. Due to the Consolidated Election, the next meeting will be at 8:45 a.m. April 7 in the conference room of the General Assistance office, located in the Massac County Courthouse basement.
