Things are really clicking for Linus Pulley, a Fulton Independent High School senior, who was announced as the winner of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority’s 2021 vlogger scholarship contest Wednesday.
The 16-year-old Pulley will receive a $500 scholarship for his efforts in addition to the privilege of producing a series of video blog posts for the education institution about his experiences with college admissions and financial aid over the course of his final year in high school.
Gov. Andy Beshear is hoping that videos like Pulley’s can help encourage and support other high school seniors in the state as they navigate those processes.
“For many Kentucky seniors, preparing for the next chapter can be confusing and stressful. Getting real-time advice from a fellow senior will help our future college freshmen better understand the application process,” Beshear said. “Higher education is our path to a better Kentucky, especially this year as we recover from COVID-19.”
Pulley has been acting since the age of 7 in local theater productions. He appeared last year in BEXAR’s 2020 music video for the song “Again,” which has over a million views on YouTube. He is considering a major in political science or vocal arts and is researching Kentucky colleges for the best fit.
The senior said his theater experience helps him with grounding himself and dealing with his biggest issue — pushing through the work to get it done on time.
“I’m used to public speaking and presenting myself, so that will help me with the vlogs. Finding drive and motivation to get my applications and essays for colleges in on time,” Pulley said. “I’m a procrastinator. This is one of the most important things I’ll be doing, so I need to apply on time and get it done now.”
Look for Pulley’s vlogs to be uploaded to KHEAA’s YouTube channel beginning in August. They will also be uploaded to Facebook and Twitter, along with www.kygoestocollege.com.
