Fulton jumps to top of District 1 in WKAA competition

Fulton High School’s academic team swept through matches against two division rivals to take the top spot in District 1 in the West Kentucky Academic Association standings.
The WKAA is an academic competition league made up of high schools and middle schools in western Kentucky. Its teams compete in quick recall, a question-and-answer quiz competition featured in the annual statewide Governor’s Cup competition that begins in January.
Fulton (5-3) hosted the four-team competition last week, beating Fulton County (3-9) 13-12 and Hickman County 4-3. It won by forfeit over Cairo (Ill.) High School.
Hickman County (6-5) beat Fulton County 6-5 in the only other match played at the site. Both schools won forfeits over Cairo (Ill.).
Ballard Memorial (7-5) hosted a four-team competition last week, beating Carlisle County (4-8) 21-2 before falling to District 3 rival Graves County (9-3) 23-9 and district rival Mayfield (7-4-1) 11-8.
Graves County beat Carlisle County 26-0 and Mayfield 20-8, while Mayfield beat Carlisle County 23-1.
In a four-team match hosted by Marshall County, McCracken County (8-1) beat Marshall County (2-8) 33-8 and Caldwell County (3-4) 41-4. Calloway County (8-2) beat District 4 rival Marshall County 31-7, while Calloway County beat Caldwell County 35-7. Other matches between the teams were not played.
In a four-team competition in Murray last week, the host Tigers (7-4) beat Crittenden County (1-7) 29-8 and Livingston Central (2-5-1) 17-7 before falling to Paducah Tilghman (8-2) 24-21.
Livingston Central beat District 5 rival Crittenden County 21-10 before falling to Paducah Tilghman 27-4, while Paducah Tilghman beat Crittenden County 18-8.
WKAA teams will take a break this week for Thanksgiving before returning to competition next week. There will be quick recall competitions the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 2 and the week of Dec. 6-9 before the teams have a week of subject assessment tests Dec. 13-16.
The 2021-2022 championship series for WKAA will begin when school is back in session in January after the Christmas-New Year’s break.
The WKAA runs from October through January and is a means of helping academic teams prepare for the Governor’s Cup statewide academic competition.
The WKAA is in its third season of providing students two weeks during the competition schedule to work on subject assessment tests in math, science, social studies, language arts and arts and humanities as well as an assessment in composition. Those assessments are also part of the Governor’s Cup.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.