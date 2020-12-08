The Family Connection Family Resource Youth Services Center, of Fulton Independent Schools, was among three school-based resource centers in the state honored with a Harry J. Cowherd M.D. Award for Center Excellence, the state announced Monday.
This western Kentucky resource center, helmed by coordinator Tracy Pulley, was named alongside Coventry Oak Elementary Family Resource Center in Fayette County and College View Middle School Youth Service Center in Daviess County.
“The winners of the Harry J. Cowherd Award for Center Excellence represent a commitment to excellence that is a long standing tradition for the Family Resource and Youth Services Centers,” said Melissa Goins, executive director of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers. “These centers address the ever changing needs in their schools and communities to reduce barriers to learning and increase the protective factors that build healthy adults.”
The Family Resource and Youth Services Center Award goes to a center that provides a comprehensive array of services and support for pre-K-12 students and their families.
