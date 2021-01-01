J.D. Swain admits he wasn’t necessarily thinking long-term when he signed on for welding classes at Four Rivers Career Academy.
“I wasn’t very informed about welding before I took it,” said Swain, a senior at Fulton County High School.
“Mr. Will (Will Greer, welding instructor) was my football coach, so I already knew him, and I needed a class that I thought was going to be fun. Later on down the road, after I started doing it a lot, I just fell in love with it.”
According to Greer, Swain is “just a good all-around student. He wants to do his best in every class he takes ... he’s very motivated.
“He wants to make a good living for himself. He’s always been willing to work hard, I’ve never had to tell him to ‘pick it up’ or anything. He’s willing to do whatever is asked.”
Swain said he enjoys stick welding more than MIG (metal inert gas) or TIG (tungsten inert gas) welding, but regardless, “I enjoy getting my hands dirty. I like manual work. I like putting stuff together and figuring stuff out, and welding is just the best opportunity for me right now.”
After high school, Swain plans to attend Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida. After welding school, “I plan on working on the pipeline in whichever state I feel would be the best for me.
“It would be nice to be able to see (more of) the country, because I haven’t really traveled any farther away than the surrounding states,” he said.
Swain, 17, is the son of John and Fonda Swain.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as industrial maintenance, carpentry, machine tool technology, automotive technology, welding and electricity that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
