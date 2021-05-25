An Arkansas man was killed Friday night in Fulton County following a traffic collision on Interstate 69, according to Kentucky State Police.
Authorities said said Post 1 received a call around 11 p.m. Friday to respond near mile marker 2 on the southbound side of Interstate 69. The preliminary investigation indicated that Ronnie G. Winberry, 60, of Malvern, Arkansas, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt semi southbound on Interstate 69, according to a news release from state police.
Winberry, for “unknown reasons,” struck a stationary state signage truck, authorities said. He suffered fatal injuries from the collision and the Fulton County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene. He was wearing his belt at the time of the crash, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.