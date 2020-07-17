Dr. Caitlyn Cecil didn’t have to look far for career inspiration, while growing up in Paducah.
Caitlyn, a board certified pediatrician, fondly remembers how her father, Dr. John Cecil, kept a “big doctor bag” in the back of the car. He was always taking care of someone, whether it was at work or not. He also loved his job.
She’s since followed those footsteps by becoming a doctor, practicing alongside John at The Cecil Clinic in Paducah, and joining Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics with Drs. Kayla Mason, Jeffrey Mudd and David Schell, one of her father’s former pediatrics partners.
However, Caitlyn’s full circle moment wasn’t always the plan.
“I wanted to be a doctor when I was younger, and then I hit my rebellious years in high school and decided that I didn’t want anything to do with it and I would never come back to Paducah,” she said.
Instead, Caitlyn decided to go to school and find a tough major. She studied chemical engineering at the University of Kentucky and liked the challenge, but ultimately, that’s not what she wanted as a career. She wanted to love her job.
“I feel like I have big footsteps to fill but then, as far as being satisfied in life, that was kind of my motivation for being a doctor — was really just growing up with a dad that did that and loved it and was good at it,” she said.
She went on to attend medical school at the University of Louisville and completed an internship and residency at Louisville’s Norton Children’s Hospital. She returned home in 2016 and learned from her father at his clinic.
Their time at The Cecil Clinic was filled with “fantastic camaraderie,” where they could learn from each other and take care of a range of patients. Health care is a family affair for the Cecil family, as Caitlyn’s mother, Vicky, handles the clinic’s accounting and payroll, while her brothers are also in the health care industry.
The elder Dr. Cecil said he “couldn’t be more proud” that his daughter became a pediatrician. John originally moved to Paducah from Owensboro in 1982, when he joined what’s now Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics. He vividly remembers when she called about her medical school decision.
“You know, I was just shaking and full of tears,” he said.
It’s a father-daughter bond with mutual respect and appreciation.
John thinks he’s learned just as much from his daughter, describing her problem-solving skills from being a chemical engineer as incredible.
Meanwhile, Caitlyn said her father’s whole philosophy is that people “value caring more than curing” and he stresses the importance of kindness. After all, you’re seeing patients who are often sick, stressed out or just feeling overwhelmed. Going to the clinic was a no-brainer for her.
“As a young physician, you still need a mentor,” she said. “So, I went there so that my dad could mentor me and teach me how to be a good doctor, one that cares.”
It was a “really tough decision” to leave, but she made the jump to Baptist Health, where she can focus more on pediatrics. She began seeing patients on July 7.
“They can trust me to care for their kid like their own and be able to kind of work as a team,” she said.
“I think that’s probably big in today’s world, is we’re not just going to tell you what to do. We’re going to work together to figure out what the best thing for your child is.”
She’s currently accepting new patients at Baptist Health Medical Group Pediatrics. It’s located in Suite 501 in Medical Park 3 on the Baptist Health Paducah campus. The practice can be reached at 270-443-7534.
