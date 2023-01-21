METROPOLIS, Ill. — As soon as she was old enough, Sharon Medley Brenningmeyer found herself almost daily at her aunt Blanche Fulgham’s house, which was just down the then-alley between Sixth and Seventh streets in Metropolis.
While the location has changed over the years, Brenningmeyer has kept up those visits, mostly on a weekly basis.
This week’s visit was a special one as the two celebrated their birthdays, Thursday, Jan. 19.
“I’m her best birthday present,” Brenningmeyer said.
For Fulgham, it was her 101st.
Her secret?
“I don’t really know when they ask me that question,” she reflected. “I say I always eat three meals a day and took vitamins. I’ve had good health all my life until recently.”
Fulgham was the last of eight children born to John Perry and Mary Cordealia (Mitchell) Lott. She had six older brothers, one of whom lived to 93. Her only sister Sophie, who was four years older, was Brenningmeyer’s mother. All eight of the Lotts’ children were born in the three-room house outside of Round Knob. Their closest neighbor, the Fritz Krueger family, was about three miles away.
“She was spoiled,” said Fulgham’s daughter Ella Cameron. “She was (her) daddy’s baby.”
As Fulgham grew up in the 1920s, Round Knob was a small town with its own stores and businesses, including a blacksmith shop. If the Lotts came to Metropolis, they walked the six miles.
The Lott children attended Shady Grove School, a one-room schoolhouse holding first- through eighth-grades. Fulgham began school when she was seven. She had different teachers, including Thelma Lampe Shappard, who was one of her favorites, and Esther Mann. Among her classmates was Blaine Kennedy, who went on to own Humma’s Drug Store. She remembers walking on a long log across a creek to get there. She said while Sophie “would just fly across, I had to have help to get across it.” She remembers falling off it once.
For the Lotts, the closest doctor was in Round Knob. “We never even went to the doctor back then. You either doctored yourself back home or you died,” she said. “Nobody lived to be very old. My mother gave birth at home and delivered some of her babies by herself.”
She remembers an aunt having a crank phone with a party line; the telephone exchange came to Round Knob in 1902. “All the neighborhood was on there talking,” she said.
She remembers six-foot snows being the norm for Massac County as she grew up. She remembers her dad telling stories of walking and driving on the frozen Ohio River.
Growing up in Round Knob, she said the 1937 flood didn’t affect her family, but it was the 2011 flood that drove her from her home on Second Street, getting two feet in it.
Like many families of the time, the Lotts raised everything they ate. Along with their large garden, they raised cows, hogs and chickens. Fulgham said they didn’t eat many of the eggs — her mother sold or traded them at the store to get things she needed to cook with. She and Sophie would pick strawberries for two cents a box.
“We never went to bed hungry,” she said.
She remembers wringing a chicken’s neck, but only once. “He went off a wobblin,’” she said, her hand making the zig-zag motion. “He had a bruised neck. I never did try that again.”
It was Sophie who helped milk the cows as Fulgham’s hands were too small. Fulgham instead was supposed to stay in the kitchen and watch over the supper as it cooked, but “I could hear noises up the stairs, so I ended up at the barn, standing on the gate fence watching” her mother and sister.
But she did eventually learned to cook on that wood stove, making her mother’s biscuit and dumpling recipes that eventually became her own family’s favorites.
The first president Fulgham remembers hearing about is Teddy Roosevelt, who served from 1901-1909 and died in 1919, four years before she was born, but “my dad really loved him,” she said.
The first car Fulgham drove was a Model-T. “I didn’t get in on them Model-As. I graduated to the Ts.”
But Sophie drove a Model-A Ford. “She didn’t hardly go across a bridge, she just -,” as Fulgham’s hand made a flying motion to finish the sentence.
Fulgham didn’t say what her brothers drove, but it was up to her and Sophie to crank the motor to start it. However, it was Sophie who had to push them out of the mud.
Fulgham said the first car she bought was a “Ford of some kind.”
She graduated eighth grade from Shady Grove around 1936, getting grades she said would make her an honor student today.
Fulgham worked for over 30 years at the Good Luck Glove Factory in Metropolis. To get the job, “I lied, I told them I could sew and I was 16.” She was actually 15.
She started as a tipper, putting leather tips on the glove’s fingers.
“I worked one night, and the next night, I got them all back. So the next night, I didn’t show up. I stayed off ‘til I was 17,” she said.
She started the evening shift before “finally graduating” to the first shift. By the time she left around the mid-1970s, she’d spent the majority of her time placing cuffs on the gloves.
“I never minded getting up and working at the glove factory. They were like family,” said Fulgham, whose co-workers included Mary Sommer, of Metropolis, who’s six months her junior.
In the 1940s, Fulgham and Sophie moved to Metropolis and roomed with Virgie Medley, who was Brenningmeyer’s father’s sister, in a little house that had just gotten running water, but still had an outhouse. She remembers how cold that little house was. One night, a rat tried to climb up the wall and when they got up, he was frozen to it. “He didn’t make it,” she said. Or, there was the weekend they went home to Shady Grove, leaving the water dripping so the pipes wouldn’t freeze. When they got back that Sunday, there was an “icicle about that big,” she said, her hands making a 4-inch circle. “Don’t tell me that running water won’t freeze.”
During those roommate days, the three friends would go to dinner and a show. Metropolis had three movie theaters then. “Massac Theatre was the highest. It cost a quarter. Who had quarter back then?” she said, noting she made up to $1 an hour at the glove factory.
In addition to working, Fulgham spent much of that time taking care of her mother.
Fulgham was at Laidlaw for 11 years, putting the binding around the screen fly swatters. “By the time the day was over, my fingers were bleeding,” she said. “I’d tape them up, but that wire would come through.”
She retired in 1986. “The day I was 62, I walked outta there,” telling them, “I won’t be back tomorrow,” she said.
Fulgham has always lived in Massac County. She said the first Metropolis mayor she remembers was Barney Beane, who served in the 1940s, followed by Pal Williams in the late 1950s. When she lived on Sixth Street, grocery stores were on almost every corner. “There’s been a lot of changes,” Fulgham said, noting people didn’t complain as much.
Fulgham was an avid reader who now does word puzzles when her eyes will let her.
“She’s still sharp as a tack. She has so many stories — the things she’s seen and done,” Cameron said.
“I can think of a lot, but I don’t wanna publish it,” Fulgham retorted. “Good times to remember, with some not so good. All in all, I guess it was pretty good. I’m still kickin’. I’ve had a good life. I wish that for everybody.”
