A Mayfield fugitive who was wanted on local and federal warrants was found Saturday and arrested by Graves County Sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies had searched numerous locations for 24-year-old Gabriel Vejar. At approximately 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Vejar was found inside a home on South 11th Street in Mayfield.
Vejar was arrested on two outstanding warrants from Graves County for failure to appear on multiple traffic offenses and a failure to appear warrant for first-degree wanton endangerment. He was also arrested on a federal warrant from U.S. Marshal’s Office.
Vejar was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
Deputy Jacob Hamm led this investigation and was assisted by Deputies Chandler Sirls, Chris Mensinger and Larry Jones.
